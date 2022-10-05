MHS students unveil new Student Center to HON and HNI collaborators

MUSCATINE — Throughout this past year, members from HON and HNI worked with Muscatine High School students on their Student Center project. This week, these members had the chance to see the result of all their collaborative work.

On Wednesday morning, the new MHS Student Center was toured by some of HNI’s members, including Aaron Snider, senior manager of product marketing at HNI. Some of the students who worked on this project — Verenise Colmenerr Carrillo, Kyleia Salyers, Sarah Ziegenhorn, Gabriel Sanchez and Caleb Bettis — also had the chance to get a second look at the nearly finished space.

The students were able to start from "what is the problem we’re trying to solve?" and "how do we want to use this space,? Snider Said. "And they kind of go on the journey of designing the furniture, picking out the finishes, talking about what it’s going to look like when it’s in its space, and now seeing it come to life.”

Snider said considered the student project to be a great success. “I think for a student project, it’s been great, and from HON and HNI’s perspective, the valuable insights from students have been the biggest thing that we’ve gotten out of it. How they want to use furniture, how they want to engage and what things matter to them.”

He added that HNI would likely use it in product development moving forward when designing education-specific furniture.

At this time, there are still minor additions that need to be made to the Student Center — including the installation of flat screen TVs and wall décor, which may be decided on with input from MHS’ visual arts programs. Currently, the Student Center is expected to officially be open for use in about two weeks.

While they are still waiting for school-wide reactions, the five students who participated in this morning unveiling to their HNI collaborators all hoped that their classmates would enjoy this new space.

“For this school to get a new Student Center, that means they want students to come to school and to enjoy what we have at this school, and this is a good area for that,” Verenise said.

“I really hope that everyone feels comfortable here,” Kyleia added, “because I know the Commons can be kind of isolated and very loud, but I just feel like this space would be a really nice place to just feel like you can do anything – you can get your work done, or hang out with friends in the lounge area.”

“I think the main intent of this area was to have kids feel welcome and to actually get the help that they need – to have tutors come in and work with groups, or even just lounge with friends,” Gabriel said.

As for the positive impact that this project has had on them personally, many of these students also shared how much an experience like this has confirmed their career paths — such as Verenise and Caleb, who both hope to go into financials and enjoyed seeing what it took to finance the Student Center.

Other students, like Sarah, enjoyed the hands-on elements. “I had the idea of going into design but I never had any hands-on experience, and doing this project really showed my interest in it,” she said.

“I’ve wanted to be an engineer for I don’t know how long,” Gabriel added, “so this being my first touch into actually engineering something full-scale and not just something in a basic class that I’ll never get to see. I can actually see this come to life, and it’s solidified (my career interest).”

“I feel like being part of the design aspect of it really reassured me in where I want to go to college and after that, so I feel like this project was really good just to confirm that for myself,” Kyleia said. “I want to thank all the staff and all the HON members for letting us be a part of this. It was just a really good learning experience, and I feel like I would want to do it again.”