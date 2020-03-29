Michelle Servadio Elias enters race for Supervisor seat

“I have empathy for people who are sick,” she said. ‘I have been on the other side of it. I think that’s one of the reasons I would be a really good candidate and a really good representative. I think when they make these decisions, I don’t think some of them have ever understood what it’s like to be through some of these systems.”

Servadio Elias feels her experience as a nurse and as a patient will give her the background to be able to work with Muscatine County Public Health and the mental health region.

While she has not held any other public elected positions, she has held several seats with the Muscatine County Democrats. As a supervisor she said her decisions will have to do with business, and making sure she is cultivating the health, wealth and prosperity of the county and the state. She commented that things don’t tend to trickle down and if a supervisor isn’t doing things to grow the communities and people, business isn’t going to thrive.

“I’m hard-wired to be a thorough leader,” she said. “When I look at how government is set up at every level and I look at how all the wheels spin, the way we do things now is the people with the greatest needs are often the poorest among us but that right of way gives them the least amount of voice and the least amount of power. If you are not someone who understands that being a civil servant – because the word is servant – making your decisions, if you are not considering the effects your decisions have on the people who have the least amount of voice and the greatest needs, I don’t think you are being a good leader.”

