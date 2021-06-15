Middle, high school FFA teams continue competing in State contests this summer

“It’s a little harder this time of year to get kids together, because you don’t see them every day in the classroom,” FFA instructor Ashley Wiebe said, “But we had a really nice group of kids that came in, practiced pretty hard and tried to continue to grow their knowledge and skill level so that they could do as good as they possibly could in the contests.”

The Muscatine FFA Nursery/Landscaping team finished off the day with a huge victory. Jamie Sprague, McKenna Riess, Belinda Brain and Logan Rinnert became the new State Champions and will represent Iowa in August at Nationals. All four members of the team ranked in the top 10 individually, with Rinnert ranking 10th, Sprague 6th, Riess 3rd Place and Brain earning new State Champion individual.

“It was a great experience, and I really enjoyed competing this year,” Brain said, “I had a really great team.”

This isn’t the first time Brain has competed at Nationals, having gone with her Florticulture team in 2019. “It’s just a great experience. The National Convention is mind-blowing. You get to meet so many people there.”