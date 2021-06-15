Middle, high school FFA teams continue competing in State contests this summer

MUSCATINE — School may be out for the season, but FFA teams are hard at work.
The state convention was held in April, leaving several smaller competitons to be completed this month.
On June 8, Muscatine FFA attended three state competitions, with five teams. All teams ranked in the top 10 of their events, with the Florticulture team named the Third High Team. This team consisted of Alyssa Hall, Anna Sharar, McKenna Kopf and Matthew Reissen - who earned reserve champion individual honors.
Two Muscatine middle school teams competed in the middle school state Horse Judging contest. One of the teams — Mallory Bruhn, Kelsey Heath, and Alex Blair — earned the title of Reserve State Champion. The other middle school team with Kensley Paul, Erin Overturff, and Kiley Whimmer, placed third overall, and Paul was named State Champion individual.
This was Paul’s first year competing in Horse Judging. She said her experience in Livestock Judging helped her prepare while trying something new.
“I really enjoyed it, I think it was really fun,” she said, “I liked that it was different from Livestock Judging, but you still kind of had to have the same skills for both. I’m also looking to do it again next year.”
The High Horse Judging team — Leah Cortez, Becca Potter, Emily King and Maddie Fisher — received the title of Reserve Champion overall team. Cortez ranked 9th High individual.
“It’s a little harder this time of year to get kids together, because you don’t see them every day in the classroom,” FFA instructor Ashley Wiebe said, “But we had a really nice group of kids that came in, practiced pretty hard and tried to continue to grow their knowledge and skill level so that they could do as good as they possibly could in the contests.”
The Muscatine FFA Nursery/Landscaping team finished off the day with a huge victory. Jamie Sprague, McKenna Riess, Belinda Brain and Logan Rinnert became the new State Champions and will represent Iowa in August at Nationals. All four members of the team ranked in the top 10 individually, with Rinnert ranking 10th, Sprague 6th, Riess 3rd Place and Brain earning new State Champion individual.
“It was a great experience, and I really enjoyed competing this year,” Brain said, “I had a really great team.”
This isn’t the first time Brain has competed at Nationals, having gone with her Florticulture team in 2019. “It’s just a great experience. The National Convention is mind-blowing. You get to meet so many people there.”
Three days later, on June 11, another team competed at the state level. Through hard work and impressive skill, the Agriculture Mechanics team earned the title of 2021 Reserve State Champion. Allen Newcomb also won Reserve Champion individual honors. Other members of the team included Griffen Trego who ranked 6th, Tyler Spencer ranking 8th, and Ethan Hausch.
As of right now, along with the FFA Nursery Team, the Poultry and Agriculture Sales teams will also be representing Iowa in this year’s Nationals.
“I thought that the middle and high school teams all performed pretty well at State,” Wiebe said, “I hope the students continue to keep up the good work, and hopefully we can continue to do well in some of these contests.”