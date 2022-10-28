MidwestOne Bank donates to West Liberty athletic complex project, plans to give more

WEST LIBERTY – Another big step was made towards funding the West Liberty Community School District’s (WLCSD) new athletic complex project, thanks to one of the school’s biggest long-time supporters.

On Monday, October 24, representatives from MidwestOne Bank, in coordination with the MidwestOne Foundation, donated a check for $10,000 to be put towards the athletic complex project. According to Market President Cindy Mays, $5,000 came from West Liberty’s local branch while the other half of the donation came from the MidwestOne Foundation.

“We’re an office in West Liberty, so we support West Liberty,” Mays said. “This athletic complex is going to be an awesome addition to West Liberty, and it will affect all the educational programs.”

Mays added that as a person who both went to school in and currently lives and works in West Liberty, helping fund this project feels all the more personal to her. “It’s important to see West Liberty grow.”

As previously stated by the district, the new WLCSD athletic complex is expected to be split into three phases, with the first phase focusing on the outdoor facilities, which will include a new football stadium, baseball field and softball field. This portion was expected to cost around $6-7 million.

Following that, the district will move onto planning and constructing the indoor facilities, which will include batting cages/golf-hitting nets, a turf field that will benefit both athletes and the district’s marching band, and a new weight-lifting room.

Earlier in this year, WLCSD saw some notable large donations for the project from businesses such as Wiele Chevrolet as well as from residents and former students. In June 2022, it was reported that the district had received almost $500,000 in commitments so far, with there still being a long ways to go in terms of funding for the entirety of the project.

Understanding this, it was announced that in addition to the $10,000 gift, the team at MidwestOne Bank will it be bringing back its ‘Run For The Schools’ event, with the group stating that it will be donating all proceeds from this spring 2023 event towards the athletic complex project as well.

First beginning in 2008, ‘Run for the Schools’ is a 5K race focused on supporting the various educational projects and facilities of West Liberty using funds made through the race and any donations made during it. This will be the first time that the even has been held since the pandemic, with the goal for the race being at least $5,000.

“We’re of course hoping for more than that, and we’re hoping that because the project is so important to the community and so many families, we’ll have more participants than normal,” Mays said.

In a public statement regarding this news, West Liberty Superintendent Shaun Kruger said, “We are very grateful for this gift and everything MidwestOne Bank does to support our school district. I work with (Mays) on various community projects and she’s always available to help with whatever we need.”

“This is another step forward,” Activities Director Adam Loria added. “Every dollar gets us closer to our ultimate goal of providing our students with the best activities facilities in the conference. Thank you to MidwestOne Bank for this gift and their year-over-year support.”

Residents wishing to donate to the project can do so by contacting Loria at 319-627-2116 or by email at aloria@wl.k12.ia.us. More information on the 2023 “Run For The Schools” event will be released starting at the first of the year.