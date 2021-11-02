MidWestOne to acquire First National Bank of Muscatine

MUSCATINE -- Next year First National Bank of Muscatine will become MidWestOne Bank. The organizations have signed a definitive agreement in which MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. the parent company of MidWestOne will acquire Iowa First Bancshares Corp., the parent company of First National Bank of Muscatine.

According to a news release, the agreement will broaden MidWestOne’s footprint into the important and growing Muscatine market and provide key resources to support Muscatine’s future growth.

“It’s really a wonderful opportunity for the community and for our employees and our customers,” First National Bank President and CEO Debra Lins said. “When community banks look to merge they make sure it’s the right fit all the way across the board — in this case that is with our shareholders, our customers and our employees in the community — and we believe we’ve really found that with MidWestOne. Their roots are in Iowa, the same as ours. They have long lasting charters. You will get those efficiencies that come with those additional resources.”