MidWestOne to acquire First National Bank of Muscatine

MUSCATINE -- Next year First National Bank of Muscatine will become MidWestOne Bank. The organizations have signed a definitive agreement in which MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. the parent company of MidWestOne will acquire Iowa First Bancshares Corp., the parent company of First National Bank of Muscatine.
According to a news release, the agreement will broaden MidWestOne’s footprint into the important and growing Muscatine market and provide key resources to support Muscatine’s future growth.
“It’s really a wonderful opportunity for the community and for our employees and our customers,” First National Bank President and CEO Debra Lins said. “When community banks look to merge they make sure it’s the right fit all the way across the board — in this case that is with our shareholders, our customers and our employees in the community — and we believe we’ve really found that with MidWestOne. Their roots are in Iowa, the same as ours. They have long lasting charters. You will get those efficiencies that come with those additional resources.”
MidWestOne CEO Charlie Funk said First National Bank has been community-focused and family-focused for over 151 years. He said MidWestOne Bank looks forward to continuing that heritage and provide the community with resources and support to help secure the future. He said the two banks are closely aligned culturally and will be better and stronger together.
Headquartered in Iowa City, MidWestOne operates 56 banking offices in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida and Colorado. Since its inception in 1934, the company has been guided by its core mission “to take care of our customers and those who should be.” Funk believes establishing a presence in Muscatine broadens MidWestOne’s footprint in its home state and its ability to serve customers in an important and growing market.
MidWestOne expects its acquisition of First Bancshares Corp., and First National Bank, to close in the late first quarter of 2022, pending regulatory approval. In the coming months both companies will work to seamlessly convert all customers to MidWestOne Bank. Customers can expect continued communication to welcome them to MidWestOne, prepare for conversion, and to address any questions they have.
Lins said one thing the bank is excited about with MidWestOne is the foundation and promises First National Bank will contribute $250,000 to the foundation, so the money will come back to the Muscatine community.
“MidWestOne will become our name,” Lins said. “Our employees will remain the same. The First National Bank employees will be here to take care of their customers.”
She said there would be some changes, but it is too early to know what all changes would be.
Peg Hudson, senior vice president of CMO MidWestOne Bank, said the bank is excited about the merger.