Miller-Meeks recognizes local Coast Guard service member's actions in rescue

MUSCATINE — On Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks recognized a resident from Muscatine for his efforts in the Coast Guard.
Miller-Meeks, who represents Iowa's Second Congressional District, used her allotted time on the floor of the U.S. House to speak about Joshua Gaeta and the rescue operations he assisted with last March.
Miller-Meeks said Gaeta and his Coast Guard crew rescued 31 fishermen stranded 200 miles off the coast of Nova Scotia, Canada, when their ship, the Atlantic Destiny, caught fire.
Gaeta was on board the helicopter the day of the rescue, and relayed crucial information to the other aircrafts and ground bases responding.
Winds were over 50 miles per hour and waves reached 30 feet, but the team saved every stranded fishermen.
“I rise today to honor a military service member from my district for his historic actions that saved over 30 lives,” Miller-Meeks said during her speech on Tuesday, referring to Gaeta’s actions as “truly inspiring."
“I want to thank Mr. Gaeta and all our service members for all that they do to keep our country safe,” she added.
In October 2021, Gaeta received his second Coast Guard Achievement Award for his success, about three years after he had received his first. Gaeta has served in the Coast Guard for 15 years, enlisting in 2006, and has participated in missions across the United States and in Central and South America.
Since February, Miller-Meeks has highlighted 40 stories of achievement and success from her district.
“Often times the stories that get the most attention are negative, so I love being able to highlight positive stories of Iowans making our world a better place as often as I can,” Miller-Meeks said in a later statement. “I am fortunate to represent so many amazing people that I can speak about them several times a week in Washington. There are so many people across the Second District that work hard every day… and I am proud to represent them in Congress.”