Miller-Meeks recognizes local Coast Guard service member's actions in rescue

MUSCATINE — On Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks recognized a resident from Muscatine for his efforts in the Coast Guard.

Miller-Meeks, who represents Iowa's Second Congressional District, used her allotted time on the floor of the U.S. House to speak about Joshua Gaeta and the rescue operations he assisted with last March.

Miller-Meeks said Gaeta and his Coast Guard crew rescued 31 fishermen stranded 200 miles off the coast of Nova Scotia, Canada, when their ship, the Atlantic Destiny, caught fire.

Gaeta was on board the helicopter the day of the rescue, and relayed crucial information to the other aircrafts and ground bases responding.

Winds were over 50 miles per hour and waves reached 30 feet, but the team saved every stranded fishermen.

“I rise today to honor a military service member from my district for his historic actions that saved over 30 lives,” Miller-Meeks said during her speech on Tuesday, referring to Gaeta’s actions as “truly inspiring."

“I want to thank Mr. Gaeta and all our service members for all that they do to keep our country safe,” she added.