Miller-Meeks to face Rita Hart for Congressional House District 2, Greenfield to face Ernst for Iowa Senate in November

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — The people have spoken, the results are tentatively in and, while the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors must still canvass of the results, the candidates have been chosen to face off in the Nov. 3 general election.

According to the unofficial results of Tuesday’ primary election, released by the Muscatine County Auditor’s office.

In the U.S. Senate race incumbent Republican Joni Ernst, who ran unopposed got the GOP nod with 2,974 votes while Theresa Greenfield beat out a field of four other candidates for the Muscatine County Democratic nomination with 1,511 votes.

Mariannette Miller-Meeks led the pack of five GOP hopefuls for the 2nd Congressional seat by the Republicans with 1,485 votes to face off against Democratic nominee Rita Hart, who got 2,675 votes

In the State Senate District 44 race, Republican candidate Tim Goodwin beat out Matthew Rinker 374 to 170 in the county while Democratic candidate Tom Courtney’s 390 votes beat challengers Rex Troute (41) and Kevin Warth (127).

In the State Senate District 46 race, Republican incumbent Mark Lofgren received 2,252 while Democratic challenger Chris Brase received 2,002.