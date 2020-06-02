Miller-Meeks to face Rita Hart for Congressional House District 2, Greenfield to face Ernst for Iowa Senate in November

MUSCATINE — The people have spoken, the results are tentatively in and, while the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors must still canvass of the results, the candidates have been chosen to face off in the Nov. 3 general election.
According to the unofficial results of Tuesday’ primary election, released by the Muscatine County Auditor’s office.
In the U.S. Senate race incumbent Republican Joni Ernst, who ran unopposed got the GOP nod with 2,974 votes while Theresa Greenfield beat out a field of four other candidates for the Muscatine County Democratic nomination with 1,511 votes.
Mariannette Miller-Meeks led the pack of five GOP hopefuls for the 2nd Congressional seat by the Republicans with 1,485 votes to face off against Democratic nominee Rita Hart, who got 2,675 votes
In the State Senate District 44 race, Republican candidate Tim Goodwin beat out Matthew Rinker 374 to 170 in the county while Democratic candidate Tom Courtney’s 390 votes beat challengers Rex Troute (41) and Kevin Warth (127).
In the State Senate District 46 race, Republican incumbent Mark Lofgren received 2,252 while Democratic challenger Chris Brase received 2,002.
In the State Representative District 73 race Republican incumbent Bobby Kaufmann received 204 votes and will face off against Democratic challenger and Johnson County Sheriff Lonny Pulkrabek, who received 168 votes.
In the State Representative District 88 race, Republican incumbent David Kerr received 542 votes while Democratic challenger Sandy Dockendorff received 535 votes.
In the statehouse District 91 race incumbent Mark Cisneros received 2,064 votes while Democratic challenger and Muscatine City council member Kelcey Bracket received 1,990.
In the Muscatine County Board of Supervisor race, Republican Incumbents Scott Sauer received 2,853 and Nathan Mather received 2,732. Democratic challengers Edward Askew received 2,621 and Michelle Servadio-Elias received 1,563 votes, edging out challenger Henry Marquard who got 1,188.
In the county auditor race Tibe Vander Linden won the GOP nod with 2,286 votes against Mary Mason-Wheeler who received 774 votes. Brandy Harfst got the Democratic endorsement with 2,554 votes.
In the county sheriff race, Republican Quinn Riess beat challenger Kenny Hora 1,732 to 1429 and will face off against Democratic candidate Michael Channon, who received 2,531 votes.
According to the results on the auditor’s web page, out of 16,908 registered voters in Muscatine County, 6,199 votes were cast. The number of registered voters is almost evenly split between parties with 8,315 registered Republicans and 8,593 registered Democrats.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!