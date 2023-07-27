MUSCATINE – U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, of Iowa, this week visited the site of the Mulberry Health Clinic.

“We are deeply grateful for Congresswoman Miller-Meeks championing this cause and advocating for expanded and improved patient equity and care in Muscatine County,” said Jamie Leza, Vice President, Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine of Monday’s visit.

Miller-Meeks was first connected to the project in 2022, when the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine submitted a proposal for federal funding, regarding plans for what eventually would become the Mulberry Health Clinic.

Having stated an interest in strengthening rural health care access and equity within Muscatine County, Miller-Meeks showed her support for the project and, in July 2022, the Community Foundation received word that the Appropriations Committee had selected the Mulberry Health Clinic proposal for inclusion in the FY23 Appropriations Bill. It was then signed into law in December.

“Improving access to health care was identified as a need and priority in our community, and her support has helped provide us with the resources needed to move the project forward,” Leza said.

During her visit, in addition to speaking with local leaders, Miller-Meeks was updated on Russell Construction’s progress, regarding on-site activity. She also toured UnityPoint Health – Trinity Muscatine hospital, getting to see its recent improvements in-person as well as learning how the hospital and the new clinic will work in tandem.

As stated by the Mulberry Health Clinic team, the project will be three floors and 42,000 square feet. Much of the $20 million budget for the clinic has been raised, and at this time the project is expected to take 18 months to complete. It is expected to open in fall 2024.

For more information on the Mulberry Health Clinic project, residents can visit www.givinggreater.org/clinic.