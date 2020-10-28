Miller-Meeks visits Muscatine as part of a 24-county tour

MUSCATINE — “The new straw polls are in and we are ahead,” Second Congressional district candidate Mariannette Miller-Meeks asserted with a grin as she addressed members of the Muscatine County GOP during a campaign stop in Muscatine Wednesday.
As part of a whirlwind 24-county tour in the week leading up to the general election on Nov. 3, Miller-Meeks spoke with about 15 people at the Muscatine County GOP Headquarters.
Although she was campaigning, only a few issues came up as she spoke with her Muscatine County supporters, mostly chatting with people as though they were friends. Some participants spoke with her about common friends while others said they had traveled to meet her.
“I may be back with Joni (Ernst) when she comes through Saturday night,” she said.
While at the event, Miller-Meeks wore a face covering most of the time and observed the 6-foot social distancing rule.
After serving less than a year as the senator in Iowa Senate Dist. 41, Miller-Meeks is facing off against former Sen. Rita Hart for Rep. Dave Loebsack’s congressional seat. The district has been labeled a “swing district” since Loebsack announced his retirement. Miller-Meeks was previously defeated by Loebsack when she ran for the seat in 2008, 2010 and 2014.
While visiting 16 counties before Muscatine during the tour, Miller-Meeks said constituents had been interested in talking mainly about health care and reopening the economy after the shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. She said that she is very happy with the way the campaign is going, although she admitted it is a very tight race and that her team plans to continue working until the last possible moment.
Miller-Meeks said the winner of the race would be decided by voter turnout. She said the election is happening in the middle of the pandemic and people are nervous about going to vote, but she is confident people will get out to the polls. She said part of the 24-county tour was to encourage people to get out to the polls.
During the event, Miller-Meeks recalled the moment she decided she would put aside activism and actually seek a public office. In 2008, she said, as the Democrats were debating health care reform during the presidential primaries, she said she was afraid the United States would adopt socialized medicine. As a physician she said the program would provide less innovation, less choice, less treatment options and would create rationing. She says right now there is a “hybrid system,” of part public and part private medical care.
“Cancer survival rates are better in the United States than anywhere else,” she added.
She said her son had worked as an intern with Sen. Chuck Grassley and Miller-Meeks had already been speaking with Congress about access to health care.
“My son said ‘Mom, you’re smart. You could be a senator,’” she said.
