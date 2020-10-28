Miller-Meeks visits Muscatine as part of a 24-county tour

MUSCATINE — “The new straw polls are in and we are ahead,” Second Congressional district candidate Mariannette Miller-Meeks asserted with a grin as she addressed members of the Muscatine County GOP during a campaign stop in Muscatine Wednesday.

As part of a whirlwind 24-county tour in the week leading up to the general election on Nov. 3, Miller-Meeks spoke with about 15 people at the Muscatine County GOP Headquarters.

Although she was campaigning, only a few issues came up as she spoke with her Muscatine County supporters, mostly chatting with people as though they were friends. Some participants spoke with her about common friends while others said they had traveled to meet her.

“I may be back with Joni (Ernst) when she comes through Saturday night,” she said.

While at the event, Miller-Meeks wore a face covering most of the time and observed the 6-foot social distancing rule.

After serving less than a year as the senator in Iowa Senate Dist. 41, Miller-Meeks is facing off against former Sen. Rita Hart for Rep. Dave Loebsack’s congressional seat. The district has been labeled a “swing district” since Loebsack announced his retirement. Miller-Meeks was previously defeated by Loebsack when she ran for the seat in 2008, 2010 and 2014.