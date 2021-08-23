Milling begins on Park Avenue, 4-to-3 Conversion expected to be completed in Sept.

MUSCATINE – Manatt crews began the next phase of the Park Avenue 4-to-3 Lane Conversion Project with the milling of Park Avenue and 2nd Street from Mad Creek Bridge to the Washington Street intersection.
Drivers are asked to find alternate routes because the road work is expected to cause long delays.
Crews started with the center lanes on Monday morning, and will continue with the outer lanes. Once all of the milling is complete, crews will then move onto asphalt overlay on Wednesday and Thursday.
Following this section, the contractor will work on the section spanning from Washington Street to just past the Colorado Street and Clay Street intersection with the same pattern of milling and asphalt overlay.
“According to our contract, the actual end date of the project is Sept. 21,” communication manager Kevin Jenison said. If weather allows he said they may finish earlier.
Jenison said Park Avenue and 2nd Street will be a better and safer road once the project is complete.
Another ongoing project is also nearing its completion.
After two years of work, Streetscape Project is expected to be completed on Oct. 1.
KE Flatwork Inc. will finish the north and south sidewalks on the 100 block of West 2nd Street as part of the Streetscape Project this week. Crews will then move on to replacing the Chestnut Street and 2nd Street intersection, which is expected to take two weeks.
The Streetscape Project will finish up with some work on the 200 block of West 2nd Street, as well as the parking lot at the Pine Street intersection.
“We worked that date out with the businesses on that street because we don’t want to interfere upon the holiday season, and it also gives us a couple weeks of time where we can polish up some things that we need to, or in case we run into problems and need another week or two to fix things. As of right now, we’re still on schedule,” Jenison said.
As for the Grandview Avenue Reconstruction Project, Heuer Construction crews are still making their way through the project’s first phase. Although much of the prep work and underground work has been completed, Jenison said delays in receiving materials have slowed the project down.
“The supply chain has really broken down because of the pandemic, and we were no stranger to that,” Jenison said, “We had materials that normally would only take a couple weeks to get to us, now it takes six to eight months to get to us. In the meantime, our contractor has done some work that wasn’t scheduled until next year, so in that regards, we’re kind of a little ahead.”
Jenison added that crews expect the first bit of pavement to go down either this week or next week. With the paving of the Oregon Street and Warren Street intersection being their prime focus at this time, Heuer crews expect this intersection to be open in two to three weeks. Afterwards, crews will open up two lanes of traffic, with this section going from Pearl Street to White Street, and residents will be able to begin traveling on Grandview once again. This is expected to happen in late September or early October.
The Grandview project is more than a year away from completion. Residents are asked to take alternate paths whenever possible, and drivers should use caution and be aware of construction workers or flaggers.
For more information, go to the Department of Public Works Construction Projects page on the City of Muscatine website.