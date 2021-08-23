Milling begins on Park Avenue, 4-to-3 Conversion expected to be completed in Sept.

The Streetscape Project will finish up with some work on the 200 block of West 2nd Street, as well as the parking lot at the Pine Street intersection.

“We worked that date out with the businesses on that street because we don’t want to interfere upon the holiday season, and it also gives us a couple weeks of time where we can polish up some things that we need to, or in case we run into problems and need another week or two to fix things. As of right now, we’re still on schedule,” Jenison said.

As for the Grandview Avenue Reconstruction Project, Heuer Construction crews are still making their way through the project’s first phase. Although much of the prep work and underground work has been completed, Jenison said delays in receiving materials have slowed the project down.

“The supply chain has really broken down because of the pandemic, and we were no stranger to that,” Jenison said, “We had materials that normally would only take a couple weeks to get to us, now it takes six to eight months to get to us. In the meantime, our contractor has done some work that wasn’t scheduled until next year, so in that regards, we’re kind of a little ahead.”