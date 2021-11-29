Milton Serrano files for appeal of second-degree murder conviction

TIPTON – Just a few days after being sentenced to 50 years in prison for second-degree murder, Milton Jermaine Cole Serrano Jr., 22, formerly of Muscatine, filed for appeal of the verdict to the Iowa Supreme Court.
According to court documents, on Nov. 1, notice was given to the Cedar County Attorney’s office, the Clerk of the Cedar County District Court and the Iowa Attorney General’s office that Serrano is appealing the final judgement received in the case. On Oct. 29, Serrano was sentenced to the maximum 50 years on a second-degree murder charge and five years on a criminal mischief charge, to be served concurrently. He is also serving a 10-year sentence for burglary in a separate case. Serrano must serve at least 70% of the sentence before he will be eligible for parole.
None of the court documents indicated the reason for the appeal, but Judge Mark Lawson, who presided over the trial, approved the application for appeal, the appointment of appellate counsel and the preparation of a transcript at the state’s expense, as the document reported Serrano is indigent.
Serrano is incarcerated in the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison. On Oct. 12, after a six-day long trial, a Dubuque County jury took two hours to convict Serrano of second-degree murder in the death of Wilton teenager Chantz Stevens. Serrano was not convicted of first degree murder, which would have brought mandatory life in prison. During the trial, the prosecution brought a lengthy number witnesses to testify and pieces of evidence. The defense, which argued self-defense in the case, did not bring any witnesses.
On July 19, 2020, Serrano was arrested at a residence in Muscatine after reports of an altercation had been made from a party at 938 Quincy Ave. in Clarence, Iowa. Reports say Serrano had attended the party and allegedly carved his initials into the paint of a silver Toyota Camry, resulting in about $1,000 damage. He pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal mischief for the incident before the trial began.
The reports say that two physical altercations occurred as Serrano was being asked to leave the party. During the first altercation, Serrano allegedly made reference to having a knife and threatening to stab people. During the second altercation, with Stevens, Serrano removed the knife from his pocket and stabbed Stevens twice in the abdomen. Other people were able to get the knife away from Serrano. Police reports also say Serrano made reference to getting a gun from his vehicle before being convinced to leave the party.
Stevens was pronounced dead at the scene. Later that night Serrano posted on Facebook Live about the fight.