Milton Serrano files for appeal of second-degree murder conviction

TIPTON – Just a few days after being sentenced to 50 years in prison for second-degree murder, Milton Jermaine Cole Serrano Jr., 22, formerly of Muscatine, filed for appeal of the verdict to the Iowa Supreme Court.

According to court documents, on Nov. 1, notice was given to the Cedar County Attorney’s office, the Clerk of the Cedar County District Court and the Iowa Attorney General’s office that Serrano is appealing the final judgement received in the case. On Oct. 29, Serrano was sentenced to the maximum 50 years on a second-degree murder charge and five years on a criminal mischief charge, to be served concurrently. He is also serving a 10-year sentence for burglary in a separate case. Serrano must serve at least 70% of the sentence before he will be eligible for parole.

None of the court documents indicated the reason for the appeal, but Judge Mark Lawson, who presided over the trial, approved the application for appeal, the appointment of appellate counsel and the preparation of a transcript at the state’s expense, as the document reported Serrano is indigent.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}