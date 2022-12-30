Minor changes announced for Mulberry Avenue recycling route

Starting the first week of January 2023, the Solid Waste Division will initiate a change in that day’s refuse and recycling collection for several residents that are located on the odd-numbered side of Mulberry Avenue.

In a news release from the city, David Popp, solid waste manager for Muscatine, shared that this change would only affect some of the odd-numbered side on Mulberry Avenue as well as five residents on East Mississippi Drive and one resident on Leroy Street. According to Popp, this change is meant to alleviate confusion for those living in these areas.

“It has been confusing in the past as what we were doing did not match the map that is sent out every year,” he stated.

With this new change, Mulberry Avenue specifically will serve as the dividing line between three different sanitation and recycling routes, these being the Tuesday, Thursday and Friday routes.

Residents on the odd-numbered side of the 1100 block through the 2500 block of Mulberry who have previously had their refuse collected on Thursday and their recycling collected according to the Thursday “A” route will instead have their refuse collected on Fridays starting Jan. 6, 2023, and recycling switched to the Friday “B” route that will also start on Jan. 6, 2023.

Another change will come for residents in the 600 block of Mulberry (these being 600, 606, 608, 610, 612, 614), who will now have their refuse collected on Tuesdays starting Jan. 3, 2023, while their recycling will begin getting collected according to the Tuesday “A” route beginning January 10, 2023.

“Residents with the affected changes have been sent a letter.” Popp stated, adding that the 2023 refuse/recycling calendar and map, which outlines each route’s collection days, have also already been sent out.

For residents in these areas who have not receive a letter explaining the change or for residents who haven’t yet received the 2023 refuse/recycling calendar and map, they can contact the Muscatine Transfer Station at 563-263-9689 for more information.