Minor flooding forecast during the coming week along Muscatine riverfront

Based on forecasts of past precipitation and rainfall for the next 48 hours, the service reports the Mississippi River at Muscatine is expected to pass flood stage. At 10:15 a.m. Friday, the stage was at 13.9 feet and steady. No flooding was occurring at the time. Flood stage in Muscatine is 16 feet. The river is expected to rise above flood stage Monday morning and to crest at 17.6 feet Thursday morning. The flooding, which is forecast to be minor, is expected to affect the lower portion of the Riverside Park parking lot. The warning remains in effect until further notice.