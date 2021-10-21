Miracle Car Wash brings scary fun with its third annual Tunnel of Terror event

“The price is about average, and if you think about it, if you get four people to come with you that’s only $8 per person, which isn’t outrageous. If you can get a whole car together, the individual price goes down,” Johnson said. “We also have candy for everybody and for any car, not just for the kids.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Along with the tunnel being an activity that allows for social distancing while still being entertaining and fun, Johnson said he believed the event’s success was due to how different it was from other Halloween events or activities in the area.

“Most people like haunted houses, but the idea of a haunted house inside a car wash is pretty different, so I think that’s what benefits it a lot,” he said.

As for the employees, this event is a fun, holiday morale booster for the Miracle Car Wash team.

“All the employees love getting together and they love this time because, like I said, it’s something different and it gets everybody together for a good time. It’s not necessarily work at that point, it’s just being here for fun,” Johnson said.

While the "terror" may only last until the end of October, Miracle Car Wash is open year round. Johnson recommended residents get their cars washed fully as often as possible.