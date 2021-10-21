Miracle Car Wash brings scary fun with its third annual Tunnel of Terror event

MUSCATINE — Many have heard of a haunted house, but how often do people come across a haunted car wash?
Miracle Car Wash, located at 109 Cleveland St., will host a Tunnel of Terror from 7-10 p.m., Oct. 21–23 and Oct. 28–30.
“This will be our third year doing the haunted tunnel,” Reid Johnson, head manager at Miracle Car Wash, said. “Back in 2019, we saw something on Facebook about somewhere in Ohio doing something similar. That sparked the idea, so we decided that we wanted to do a sort of ‘haunted car wash’ too and be the first around our area to get that started.”
Although the Tunnel of Terror is relatively new to Muscatine, its received plenty of attention over the past two Halloweens, and this year is expected to see a similar turnout.
“Last year, we were super busy and it was just a good time for everybody,” Johnson said. “That’s why we’re doing it for two weekends this year instead of one, just to give more time for families and kids to get out here.”
Admission for the Tunnel of Terror is $30 per car, and each traveler through the tunnel will receive candy after all the scares while their vehicle will receive a quick wash during the tunnel — not a complete wash, but just enough to clean the surface of the car. Johnson said for this event, the crew is focused on everybody having a good time.
“The price is about average, and if you think about it, if you get four people to come with you that’s only $8 per person, which isn’t outrageous. If you can get a whole car together, the individual price goes down,” Johnson said. “We also have candy for everybody and for any car, not just for the kids.”
Along with the tunnel being an activity that allows for social distancing while still being entertaining and fun, Johnson said he believed the event’s success was due to how different it was from other Halloween events or activities in the area.
“Most people like haunted houses, but the idea of a haunted house inside a car wash is pretty different, so I think that’s what benefits it a lot,” he said.
As for the employees, this event is a fun, holiday morale booster for the Miracle Car Wash team.
“All the employees love getting together and they love this time because, like I said, it’s something different and it gets everybody together for a good time. It’s not necessarily work at that point, it’s just being here for fun,” Johnson said.
While the "terror" may only last until the end of October, Miracle Car Wash is open year round. Johnson recommended residents get their cars washed fully as often as possible.
“When there’s salt on the road, it can eat away at your paint and can cause damage to your car, so you want to make sure to get all of that off throughout the winter, not just at the end,” he said.