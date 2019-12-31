{{featured_button_text}}

LOUISA COUNTY – A man who was reported missing in mid-December 2019 has been found deceased, according to a press release from the Louisa County Sheriff’s office.

On Dec. 15, 2019 David Anthony Rice, 66, was reported missing by family members. It was reported he was last seen at his residence in the 9000 block of 40th Street, which is southeast of Wapello and adjacent to the Iowa River. On Dec. 27, 2019 at 11:29 a.m. the Louisa County Sheriff’s office received a report of a deceased male found in the Iowa River approximately one-quarter mile down river from the Rice residence.

The Oakville and Wapello fire departments responded at the request of the Louisa County Sheriff’s office and made a recovery of Rice. An autopsy is scheduled in January 2020. Foul play is not suspected.

The Washington/Louisa County Medical Examiner Office assisted in the incident.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments