LOUISA COUNTY – A man who was reported missing in mid-December 2019 has been found deceased, according to a press release from the Louisa County Sheriff’s office.
On Dec. 15, 2019 David Anthony Rice, 66, was reported missing by family members. It was reported he was last seen at his residence in the 9000 block of 40th Street, which is southeast of Wapello and adjacent to the Iowa River. On Dec. 27, 2019 at 11:29 a.m. the Louisa County Sheriff’s office received a report of a deceased male found in the Iowa River approximately one-quarter mile down river from the Rice residence.
You have free articles remaining.
The Oakville and Wapello fire departments responded at the request of the Louisa County Sheriff’s office and made a recovery of Rice. An autopsy is scheduled in January 2020. Foul play is not suspected.
The Washington/Louisa County Medical Examiner Office assisted in the incident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.