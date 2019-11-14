LOUISA COUNTY – The Louisa County Sheriff’s office reports it found a man, who had been reported missing, deceased.
According to the sheriff, at about 7:21 p.m. Monday, the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about a missing person who was last known to have been in a boat on the Iowa River near Elrick Junction. The missing person was identified as Jack D. Strause Jr., 55, of Wapello.
At 9:08 p.m. Strause was found deceased on a boat in the Iowa River, about one-quarter mile south of Elrick Junction. Foul play or suicide is not suspected.
The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, Oakville Fire Department, Wapello Fire Department, Wapello Ambulance, and Medforce from the Great River Medical Center all responded to the call. An autopsy is scheduled at the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner.
