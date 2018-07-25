MUSCATINE — When Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery manager filled out a police report for missing vases, she thought there were 15 to 20 unaccounted for. That number was closer to 200.
A truck-full of bronze memorial vases reported missing in June from Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery have been recovered.
“We’ve got them out in the truck,” cemetery manager Cindy Allen said police told her July 2 when they returned the missing vases.
Muscatine Police Lieutenant Anthony Kies said, "On July 2, we recovered 164 brass vases. They were recovered from Muscatine Metals in Muscatine." The vases have a replacement value of $650-700 each, he said.
Unless the vases were returned, families would either have to pay to replace the missing vases or simply go without, which some had been doing.
After the initial story ran in the Muscatine Journal, Allen said families were calling to ask whether vases had been removed from their markers.
She said families were upset that someone would take vases from the memorial markers but all were “ecstatic that they had been returned.”
Police posted a request July 5 on its Facebook page for community assistance to help find a suspect they believed to be connected to the missing vases. Thomas Edgar Thornburg, 44, was taken into custody July 7.
Lt. Anthony Kies said the investigation is ongoing and should be complete in 30 days, at which time the department will release more information about the case. He said the Street Crimes Unit kept constant surveillance on locations Thornburg was reported to be staying and arrested him at 612 Chestnut St.
Thornburg was charged with ongoing criminal conduct, a class B felony, and theft in the first degree, a class C felony, Kies said.
Through tips from the public on Facebook and the police department’s anonymous tip link on its City web page helped police find Thornburg, he said.
Kies also encourages local families with cemetery plots and cemetery staff in the area, including Illinois communities, to check memorial markers for missing vases and contact the police department if they find vases are missing "so we can get them back and return vases to the family," he said.
“We really never had much problem until this guy,” Allen said and the cemetery may put up cameras to deter theft, though she hopes information of the theft made public will be enough to prevent any future theft.
“The more information we can get from the community really helps in these investigations,” Kies said. "We really enjoy the open communication."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.