A local event hopes to give residents a chance to take the first step in addressing their mental health by finding a way to talk about it.

On Saturday, August 12, Missipi Brewing Company, 107 Iowa Avenue, will be holding its third annual “Reaching Out” event from 5:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. the next day. NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley is co-hosting the event.

“It’s been very successful the past couple years, and has raised more money every year,” Lori Leipold, NAMI Development Director said. “We’re just very grateful to the people of Muscatine who support this event each year.”

First started by Chase SyWassink and Andrew “Skippy” Armstrong, Reaching Out is meant to be a fundraiser for NAMI’s various mental health programs as well as a way to raise awareness in general about suicide and mental health. SyWassink shared that last year, the fundraiser was able to raise $5,000, and he hopes that they are able to raise as much or more this year.

“It’s amazing to see that we still have more and more people showing up each year so far, and it speaks volumes to the fact that this is an issue that everyone cares about and something we should be focusing on,” SyWassink said.

The Reaching Out event will begin with a raffle that will include gift baskets from various Muscatine businesses such as Meineke, Schmidthaus BBQ, The Window Sitter, Salon Incognito, Merrill Soap Company, The Burrito Factory, Hubbles, Feather Your Nest and Xtreme Pest Control. During the raffle, Matt Hepker will be playing an acoustic show.

The price is $2 per raffle ticket, with guests having the option of purchasing 15 tickets for $20. All raffle proceeds, as well as a portion of food and drink sales from that evening, will be donated to NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley in order to help fund its free education and support programs.

“It’s very generous of them, and we appreciate their support and the support of everyone who comes out and enjoys the concert,” Leipold said.

Following the raffle, Fueled by Emo, an emo and pop punk cover band from Chicago, will be giving their performance at 9 p.m. Those wishing to stay after 9 p.m. will need to pay a $10 cover charge.

“It’s important to raise awareness of mental health issues in our communities. People who may not be aware of the services that NAMI provides will be coming to this concert, and it’s just really important for us to be able to let more people know about the services that NAMI provides," Leipold said.

“Mental health, especially men’s mental health, has always been a huge taboo for people to talk about, and it’s something that I’ve always wanted to have an open conversation with people about,” SyWassink added. “It’s a very nice breath of fresh air to know that the community is very receptive of this event. It really makes me hopeful that this event is opening up the eyes of people who have never really thought about mental health before and create a dialogue for everybody to eventually be able to talk about their feelings.”

A non-profit, NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley provides families and students within Muscatine County with educational programs through its partnership with Trinity Muscatine Public Health. All funds raised locally for the program stay within the county in order to continue supporting those in Muscatine who rely on NAMI’s programs. For more information on NAMI and its programs, residents can go to https://www.namigmv.org/.

