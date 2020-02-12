Missipi Brewing Company is raising money for a local car crash victim's family next Tuesday

MUSCATINE — Friends and family have organized a fundraiser for people who want to help the family of a Muscatine resident who died after a recent car crash.

On Tuesday, Feb. 18 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. the Missipi Brew will be hosting the benefit for the Janowski family. Ruth Janowski died as the result of injuries sustained in the crash.

On Jan. 28, three people were injured in a crash on Iowa Highway 38 at 180th Street in Muscatine. Ruth Janowski was one of the victims. Shortly after she was taken to University of Iowa hospital in critical condition, two online donation funds — a PayPal Pool and a GoFundMe — were set up by her family and an anonymous friend. Since then, the two funds have raised over $9,000.

On Feb. 1 Janowski died at the hospital, leaving behind her husband, Ben Janowski, and family and friends.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

After her death, the Muscatine Pizza Ranch where Janowski worked changed their sign to read “We love you, Ruth” and “Thank you for your thoughts and prayers during this time”. The restaurant posted on Facebook that Ruth was a member of the Pizza Ranch family and “she will be missed more than words can express.”

Missipi Brewing Company hopes to raise money to help her family during this difficult time.