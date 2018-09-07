Both lanes of Mississippi Drive from Pine to Broadway streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.
Because of rainfall, more time is needed for Muscatine Power & Water and Heritage Landscaping to complete work, which is now expected to be finished by the end of the day Monday. Lanes will be open over the weekend.
— Journal Staff
