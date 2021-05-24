On May 12, team Mississippi Speed rowed past Muscatine in its effort to break the record for traversing the Mississippi. With less than 150 miles left to go until reaching the Gulf of Mexico, inclement weather forced the team to end its trip on May 20. The support boat, which put ashore in Muscatine, rescued the four-man crew from 30 mph winds and waves, bringing them to shore.
Mississippi River canoeists end quest early
Updated
