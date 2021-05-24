 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mississippi River canoeists end quest early
0 comments
top story

Mississippi River canoeists end quest early

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mississippi River canoeists end quest early

On May 12, team Mississippi Speed rowed past Muscatine in its effort to break the record for traversing the Mississippi. With less than 150 miles to go until reaching the Gulf of Mexico, inclement weather forced the team to end its trip on May 20. The support boat, which put ashore in Muscatine, rescued the four-man crew from 30 mph winds and waves, bringing them to shore. 

 DAVID HOTLE

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

On May 12, team Mississippi Speed rowed past Muscatine in its effort to break the record for traversing the Mississippi. With less than 150 miles left to go until reaching the Gulf of Mexico, inclement weather forced the team to end its trip on May 20. The support boat, which put ashore in Muscatine, rescued the four-man crew from 30 mph winds and waves, bringing them to shore. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News