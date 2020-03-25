Mississippi River crests in Muscatine ... for now

MUSCATINE — The Mississippi River reached minor flood stage Monday, March 23, and was expected to top out at 16.7 feet Wednesday, March 25 as the snow melt runoff moves down the river according to the National Weather Service.

On Wednesday morning the river had pushed into the edge of Riverside Park but had not reached the parking lot.

Higher river levels may occur into the first week of April depending on how much rain falls in the Upper Mississippi River Valley this week. The weather service forecasts Muscatine could see another crest, this time from 17 to 19 feet, between March 28 and April 1, but that may change if active weather moves into the Upper Mississippi River Valley.

A prolonged period of dry weather across much of the Mississippi River valley along with a favorable snow melt has eased concerns that the river might rise to levels similar to 2019.

A year ago the Mississippi River was at 20.42 feet. A Muscatine record of 99 consecutive days above flood stage, which started in mid-March and hit multiple crests, the highest being 24.5 feet.

