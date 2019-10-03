As of Thursday night the Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island, is still expected to crest at 17.3 feet late Saturday or early Sunday before starting a very gradual drop.
Whether that forecast holds depends on how much rain the areas to the north of the Quad-Cities get on Saturday.
Meteorologist Terry Simmons of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a high in the lower 60s. But the clouds will begin increasing Friday night and there is a 70% chance of showers locally.
However, most of the rain from that system is forecast to fall to the north of the Quad-Cities, from Cedar Rapids and Iowa City east to Dubuque. That rain will fall into ground that already is saturated as, and into rivers such as the Maquoketa and Wapsipinicon that already are swollen. Each empties into the Mississippi River north of the Quad-Cities.
“Depending on the rain we get Saturday and where it falls, the Mississippi River forecast could go higher,” Simmons said.
Flood stage for the Mississippi River at Rock Island is 15 feet.
Some of Saturday’s rain is expected to fall in the areas of Freeport and Sterling, Illinois, which are in the Rock River Basin.
As of Thursday night the Rock River at Moline is expected to crest Sunday at 13.7 feet. However, that could go higher depending on the amount of rain the river basin gets on Saturday. Flood stage for the Rock River at Moline is 12 feet.
Simmons said the Mississippi River at Muscatine is expected to crest at 19 feet on Sunday but, again, that could go higher depending on the rain both the Mississippi River and Rock River basins get on Saturday.
Muscatine gets a double shot as the Rock River empties into the Mississippi River north of Muscatine.
The forecasts for the four days from Sunday through Wednesday call for sunny skies with highs in the lower to middle 60s. That will allow for some drying out.
