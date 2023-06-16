Wanting to add happiness to a local Ukrainian refugee family's daily life, the Mississippi Valley Blues Society gave the family a gift of music, in the form of a guitar.

Arriving in Muscatine in September 2022, the Luka family had escaped Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, with the help of the Muscatine Action Committee for Ukraine. As part of the committee, Steve and Deb Hueser have gotten close with the Luka family since their arrival.

Recently, through asking them what they would want to keep them happy and occupied during the summer season, the Huesers learned that Vera and Nadiia, the 13-year-old twin daughters, have been wanting to learn guitar. Being both a former president and a current membership chair of the MVBS, Steve turned to the other members of the group to see if they could help grant the girls’ wish.

“It was one of those spontaneous acts of kindness, not to glorify ourselves or our organization,” MVBS Marketing Chair Dave Klockau said. “Music education is so important and it’s part of our mission at the Blues Society.”

Beyond the education aspect, however, Klockau also acknowledged the other part of the group’s mission.

“Music isn’t always about education, it’s about healing and giving comfort," he said. "We know what this family has been through, we’ve all heard what’s happened in Ukraine, which has impacted the whole world, and we thought it would be a good thing to do.”

While someone else outside of the group was able to get a guitar for Vera, the group was soon able to find a suitable used guitar for Nadiia at Musician’s Pro Shop in Burlington after pooling together some money to purchase it, with Klockau making sure to tune it for her before fully handing it over.

Recalling the day that the group dropped off the guitars, Klockau commented that it had been such a “cool moment” for him as he remembered the look of awe and excitement on the girls’ faces.

“We’re pretty happy to see this happening. It’s very gratifying, and it’s probably been the highlight of my year so far,” he said. “I told both girls they need to see their guitars every day so they become their friend, and of course, give them hugs when they play,” he said.

Deb Hueser liked seeing the smiles it brought to the girls' faces.

“The girls can be very quiet and shy sometimes, but that day you could just see that they were really happy,” she said. “There were definitely some big smiles.”

Klockau added that he hoped the group’s efforts encouraged other people to show their support to the Luka family and other local Ukrainian refugees living in the Muscatine community.

In addition to the guitars, MVBS Board member Howard Bunch's daughter volunteered to give personal online lessons to both girls.

“Music does a lot for peace of mind, and I think that’s a good thing for these girls with everything that they’ve had to live through,” Deb Heuser said. “It’s a cool thing to be able to present to them something new.”

