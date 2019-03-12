MUSCATINE — Presiding Judge Patrick McElyea declared a mistrial Tuesday afternoon due to a hung jury.
The Muscatine County jury of five women and seven men began deliberations Monday in the murder trial of Cahill, who was charged last year with first-degree murder in the Oct. 13, 1992, death of Corey Lee Wieneke. They could not reach a decision Tuesday and informed Seventh Judicial Court Judge Patrick McElyea
After five days of trial proceedings, the prosecution and defense rested their cases Monday and gave closing statements.
The jury was dismissed at 1:30 p.m. following closing statements and was unable to reach a verdict by 4:30 p.m. They reconvened Tuesday morning.
