MUSCATINE — Residents and business owners with flood protection at the ready may want to keep it that way. With more rain forecast, Public Works Director Brian Stineman said it's all right to leave barriers out.
Though Muscatine isn't "out of the woods yet," he said, Public Works crews have been operating regular shifts with the Mississippi River at a little more than 18 feet. He hopes it stays that way for the remainder of flood season. When the river reaches 22 feet, crews walk the levee system 24 hours per day checking for water seepage or flood boils.
Stineman and city engineer Jim Edgmond, as well as other city staff, have been keeping up with flood impacts since the river hit flood stage in March, the city reported. With a near record crest of more than 24 feet May 3, many downtown business owners have put out sandbags and other flood protection.
Preparation prior to flooding is recommended and Stineman said the city has relayed flood information to business owners. Empty sandbags are available at Public Works, 1459 Washington St., during business hours.
Sewer backups
If residents or business owners experience a sewer backup in homes or buildings, all running water sources off including appliances, sinks and showers should be shut off.
If the backup continues, call Public Works at 563-263-8933 during business hours. Backups can occur in the evenings and on weekends when Public Works is closed. In those situations, the public may call the Muscatine Police Department at 563-263-9922 and dial "0" for the dispatcher. More information about sewer backups is available on the city website at muscatineiowa.gov.
Stineman said Public Works will assist when they can, but when it comes to private property, there are limitations.
"It gets really gray as far as what we can do," he said.
City staff cannot enter private property, according to a news release from the city, due to the risk of property damage and the liability that goes along with it. Staff do what they can to assist the public with issues in Muscatine related to the sewer system, streets or alleys.
"We know that certain buildings did have water in their basements due to the high river levels and we know that some buildings have issues with their sewer systems," Stineman said in a news release. "We have worked with these building owners to identify what we can do on the public side and what they need to do on the private side."
A new face
A new employee at the city has been making the rounds downtown, meeting with business owners about issues they're facing during flooding, the city reported.
Jason Garmoe, building division manager, said, "As the new guy in town I wanted to make sure that these business owners and other individuals knew that we are here to help them as much as we can. "Just visiting with them, listening to the problems they were encountering, and discussing possible solutions was as much a benefit to me as it was for them."
The city also reported the Papoose Creek Lift Station has three pumps to keep water moving to the Water and Resource Recovery Facility during high water events and all pumps have been operational this season. WRRF staff "boated" out to the station daily to ensure the pumps were working.
"There have been no failures of any pumps during the recent flooding," Water and Resource Recovery Facility Jon Koch said in a news release. He said the station pumps as much water as possible during wet weather and when the river is high the Papoose Tunnel is full of water because the flood doors can't open quickly enough to flush it out.
"We would need 10 times the capacity we currently have to accomplish this and that is just not practical," Koch said.
Buildings, parking lots and areas along the riverfront still need to be cleaned as river water recedes. City Administrator Gregg Mandsager said he's proud of the work city staff has done through all stages of recent flooding.
"The almost daily communication with those affected by the flood waters, the long hours of setting up for and then monitoring the flood conditions, and the ongoing cleanup operations are a testament to their dedication to the citizens of Muscatine," he said.
