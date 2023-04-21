A new nutrition-focused shop opened its doors last Saturday, April 15, in downtown Muscatine. Although the store hasn’t been open for very long, both its owner and her patrons have quickly begun feeling at home there.

More Life Nutrition, 305 E. 2nd St., offers a wide variety of nutritious drinks. Co-owner Carly Cleary's aim with this new location is to offer a variety of drinks that are both healthy and flavorful.

More Life originally began in Iowa City, opened by both Cleary and her boyfriend. Following this, her boyfriend decided to open up another More Life in Columbus Junction, where he has family. When the two of them started for looking for other places to expand their brand, they eventually decided on Muscatine.

“It’s a little bit of a bigger town, more diverse and there was space available for us. Our landlord is super nice and easy to work with, so it just made the process super simple,” Cleary said. “It’s been really great. The community has been super welcoming and super nice. We have a diverse clientele, I would say, so it’s been really fun meeting a lot of new people.”

More Life offers “clean” drinks that feature natural caffeine. Most of these drinks are also sugar-free, and the ones that aren’t still have very low amounts of natural sugar in them. The shop also offers various protein drinks and shakes, including a huge line of post-workout drinks. Additionally, outside of its usual line of drinks that can be found at other More Life locations, the Muscatine location also has some special drinks and flavors that are dedicated to the area in some way.

“There’s no artificial sugars or flavoring and there’s no artificial energy. Everything is natural,” Cleary emphasized. “We literally have something for everybody. We even have a Disney Kids menu, and all of our kids drinks are caffeine free and sugar free while also helping with hydration.”

Overall, Cleary said she hopes to bring a healthy and positive community vibe through her store, providing a place that can be safe and welcoming for everyone. To help with this, More Life currently offers free Wi-Fi.

Cleary also plans to use the large space in her store to set up a sitting area, giving customers a chance to relax and use the shop as a place to study, get some work done or even just take the time to sit and hang out with her and her friendly pup, Prada.

“We also may host events and meetings here, and eventually we’d like to teach a free fit camp, which would be really exciting for us,” she said. “I’m just super grateful for this opportunity. I know my boyfriend and I are both just grateful to the community, everyone who’s been so supportive and who has been following our social media. We’re making new friends here, and I love it, so my hope is to continue growing our clientele-base and continue to have regular customers over and over again.”

More Life Nutrition is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information about More Life Nutrition, residents can check out its Instagram. Cleary has also said that she plans to make a Facebook page for More Life Nutrition for residents to check out as well.