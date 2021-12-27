More than $43,000 raised within 24 hours for local family through GoFundMe

MUSCATINE — As one local family tries to get through a tragedy, others are doing what they can to help.
On Dec. 26, a GoFundMe campaign was created by local resident Rachel Reed in order to support the Summitt Family. On Christmas morning, Muscatine High School sophomore student Cameron Summitt died unexpectedly.
The cause of Cameron’s death has not been publicly announced, nor have any arrangements been announced. Reed, who is best friends with Cameron’s parents — Capt. Andy Summitt of the Muscatine Fire Department and Jefferson Elementary School teacher Heidi Summitt — said they wanted to do what she could to help with the family’s funeral expenses and anything else they needed.
“Obviously with it being an unexpected loss, our hope is just to help them cover the expenses that the funeral will entail,” Reed said. “Our biggest hope is to show our support and help two people (Cameron’s parents) who serve our community in the way that they do, and to have our community pull together for them and show our support and love."
Within the first 24 hours, the campaign raised more than $43,000.
“It truly leaves me speechless,” Reed said. “When I let Andy and Heidi know that I wanted to get a campaign going for them, they were very resistant. They’re very private people who don’t want to ask others for help, but I stressed to them that this was many people’s way of being able to feel like they’re able to do something for them during this hard time. I’m just so extremely thankful and grateful to this community for supporting them in this manner.”
Reed said she expects to keep the campaign open for the rest of the week.
“I really want to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for the support that they’re providing the Summitt family,” Reed said. “These two would do anything for anybody in our community, and seeing the town pull together for them is very heartwarming.”
The Muscatine Community School District also released a statement for both Muscatine High School and Jefferson Elementary families in regards to Cameron’s death, signed by MHS Principal Terry Hogenson and Jefferson Principal Dr. Kandy Steel.
“Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to the Summitt family as they deal with the loss of their remarkable daughter, Cameron,” the statement read. “The Summitt family wanted to make sure that all of Cameron’s friends knew that she loved them. They also ask that the student body reach out and support Conner Christensen, her boyfriend. Please keep the family close in your thoughts and hearts.”
The school district said it would release information regarding funeral services once it was made available. The statement also encouraged those students who are struggling with this news to speak with a professional, and included the email addresses of the MHS school counselors. Additional school counselors will be made available for MHS students following the return to school from winter break.