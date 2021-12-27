More than $43,000 raised within 24 hours for local family through GoFundMe

MUSCATINE — As one local family tries to get through a tragedy, others are doing what they can to help.

On Dec. 26, a GoFundMe campaign was created by local resident Rachel Reed in order to support the Summitt Family. On Christmas morning, Muscatine High School sophomore student Cameron Summitt died unexpectedly.

The cause of Cameron’s death has not been publicly announced, nor have any arrangements been announced. Reed, who is best friends with Cameron’s parents — Capt. Andy Summitt of the Muscatine Fire Department and Jefferson Elementary School teacher Heidi Summitt — said they wanted to do what she could to help with the family’s funeral expenses and anything else they needed.

“Obviously with it being an unexpected loss, our hope is just to help them cover the expenses that the funeral will entail,” Reed said. “Our biggest hope is to show our support and help two people (Cameron’s parents) who serve our community in the way that they do, and to have our community pull together for them and show our support and love."

Within the first 24 hours, the campaign raised more than $43,000.

