More than 70 long-term care facilities in Iowa have a COVID-19 outbreak

Jordan Lloyd, marketing director for Addington Place of Muscatine, said that the staff errs on the side of caution and the facility Addington has continued to have guidelines in place, such as not allowing visitors to eat in the facilities and not having big group events.

“At the same time, I think it’s important to remember that life still has to go on,” Lloyd said. “Residents going to their family’s house for Christmas and spending time with them, that needs to happen no matter what because that is single-handedly the thing that enriches our residents’ lives more than anything.”

“It’s all about adapting to the new normal, knowing that it’ll probably never go back to before (the pandemic) and just learning to adapt the best we can,” Lloyd said.

“The one advantage we are seeing at this stage is that more eligible healthcare workers and facility residents are up to date on the COVID-19 vaccines. Therefore, we are seeing a somewhat lessened impact of serious illness or hospitalizations,” Barrett said.

