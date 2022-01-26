More than 70 long-term care facilities in Iowa have a COVID-19 outbreak

MUSCATINE – Last week, Muscatine County saw another jump in positive COVID-19 cases. As of January 20, Muscatine County has seen 9,119 positive cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Many other counties have also seen increases in positive cases week by week. Iowa has also seen a rise in long-term care facilities with COVID-19 outbreaks.
On January 23, IDPH reported 76 long-term care facilities with outbreaks. The health department does not name which facilities have outbreaks.
Public Health Manager Holly Barrett said both delta and omicron variants are still highly present in Muscatine County and Iowa, and both variants still highly transmittable.
“All group home residential settings have continued to be our exceptionally vulnerable populations throughout the entire pandemic, and that has not stopped even though the (public) focus may have moved around to other topics,” Barrett said.
Barrett said Public Health’s community health nurse maintains regular contact with the county’s long-term care facilities, offering guidance as needed.
“(Our nurse) has reported that all of our local facilities keep a close monitor on symptoms and staff, and that they have the protective equipment needed to keep everyone safe. They are also well equipped to adjust quickly to alter testing frequency, adjust staffing and change visitor policies,” Barrett said.
Jordan Lloyd, marketing director for Addington Place of Muscatine, said that the staff errs on the side of caution and the facility Addington has continued to have guidelines in place, such as not allowing visitors to eat in the facilities and not having big group events.
“At the same time, I think it’s important to remember that life still has to go on,” Lloyd said. “Residents going to their family’s house for Christmas and spending time with them, that needs to happen no matter what because that is single-handedly the thing that enriches our residents’ lives more than anything.”
“It’s all about adapting to the new normal, knowing that it’ll probably never go back to before (the pandemic) and just learning to adapt the best we can,” Lloyd said.
“The one advantage we are seeing at this stage is that more eligible healthcare workers and facility residents are up to date on the COVID-19 vaccines. Therefore, we are seeing a somewhat lessened impact of serious illness or hospitalizations,” Barrett said.