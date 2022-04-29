Morning Sun cancels meeting over principal termination

MORNING SUN — The Morning Sun School Board canceled a special meeting Thursday to consider a recommendation of contract termination of Steve Hollan, the district’s elementary principal.

Superintendent Mike Peterson said the meeting was canceled after a consensus of the board members agreed they did not wish to meet.

“At this point, the board doesn’t feel like there is any need to have a meeting, so they canceled it,” he said.

The board had met April 6 for its regular meeting and at that time an estimated 50 district staff and interested residents had packed into the board meeting after word spread that Hollan had been asked to resign.

About a dozen people spoke, most in support of Hollan, who is completing his second year with the district. Hollan said he would not submit his resignation.

In his comments to the board, Peterson and the assembled group, Hollan spent over 16 minutes listing and then challenging the issues that apparently led to a March 31 request from Peterson and other school officials for Hollan to resign.

Among the issues Hollan identified and refuted were: feelings by the school board that Hollan was pitting the staff against it and was undermining its authority by personally buying items and donating them to the school to create the perception the board would not; people had overheard Hollan saying he was doing everything he could to protect the daycare; he was causing tension that had never been present before; he was making decisions and taking action without going through the proper channels.

Hollan suggested Peterson and the board had failed to provide him with due process to rebut the assertions, which he claimed were based on “rumors and hearsay,” or failed to follow established board policies.

Peterson said Thursday the cancellation of the special school board meeting meant there was no change in the status of Hollan’s contract and he had not submitted a resignation.

Under Iowa law, Hollan must be notified by May 15 if his contract will not be renewed.

Peterson indicated there were no current indications the issue would be part of the board’s regular May 10 meeting agenda.

“At this point there haven’t been any decisions to include it on the agenda,” he said, adding he was proceeding with the idea there would be no staff changes.

“With the staffing that we have we’ll just move forward and begin planning for next year,” Peterson said.

A message seeking a comment from Hollan was left on his school answering machine on Thursday, but he did not return the call.

