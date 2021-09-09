Morning Sun council agrees not to acquire ambulance service

MORNING SUN — The acquisition of the nonprofit Morning Sun Ambulance Service by the city of Morning Sun will not go forward, at least for the time being, the city council agreed Wednesday, Mayor Tom Bryant said after the meeting.
Bryant, who is also the director for the ambulance service, said the potential cost of transitioning to a city-owned and operated service was the main concern for the council.
“We’ve got debt on our building, and we bought an ambulance and we don’t make near as much money as the rest of them,” he said, referring to the Wapello Community Ambulance Service (WCAS) and the Louisa County Ambulance Service (LCAS), the other two ambulance services in the county.
The WCAS has been operated by the city of Wapello for around two years, after it was operated by a nonprofit organization for several years. The Columbus Junction City Council agreed at its meeting on Wednesday to acquire the nonprofit LCAS.
Bryant said the Morning Sun Ambulance Service (MSAS) currently owed around $117,000 on its infrastructure and uncertainty on several issues made the acquisition by Morning Sun difficult. He said Wapello Mayor Shawn Maine and county supervisor Randy Griffin had been scheduled to meet with the Morning Sun council to discuss the proposed acquisition, but he had called them and asked they postpone their attendance.
He said the financial issues was a primary stumbling block.
“(MSAS does not) have enough (revenue) coming in, so (the council members) don’t want to take the debt on right now because we have an over $2 million sewer project that’s going to take everything we’ve got,” he explained.
Although Bryant said the council did not take any immediate action, it did agree to continue monitoring the situation and revisit the issue as needed. He said the key concern for the council was keeping an ambulance service in the community.
“People don’t want to lose the ambulance service,” he said, explaining it could take up to 30 minutes for a unit from a neighboring community to respond.