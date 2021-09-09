Morning Sun council agrees not to acquire ambulance service

MORNING SUN — The acquisition of the nonprofit Morning Sun Ambulance Service by the city of Morning Sun will not go forward, at least for the time being, the city council agreed Wednesday, Mayor Tom Bryant said after the meeting.

Bryant, who is also the director for the ambulance service, said the potential cost of transitioning to a city-owned and operated service was the main concern for the council.

“We’ve got debt on our building, and we bought an ambulance and we don’t make near as much money as the rest of them,” he said, referring to the Wapello Community Ambulance Service (WCAS) and the Louisa County Ambulance Service (LCAS), the other two ambulance services in the county.

The WCAS has been operated by the city of Wapello for around two years, after it was operated by a nonprofit organization for several years. The Columbus Junction City Council agreed at its meeting on Wednesday to acquire the nonprofit LCAS.

