Morning Sun school officials asked its elementary school principal to resign. He refused.

MORNING SUN — Morning Sun Elementary School Principal Steve Hollan listened Wednesday as many of the estimated 50 teachers and area residents who attended the regular Morning Sun School Board meeting offered him their support.

Using his principal report portion of the meeting agenda, Hollan spent over 16 minutes listing and challenging the issues that led to a March 31 request from Superintendent Mike Peterson and other school officials for the principal to resign.

“I do not plan on submitting any letter of resignation,” he said at the 14-minute point.

The crowd exploded in applause.

Reading from a packet that included his summary of the issues, references to relevant school policies, minutes of school board meetings and other documentation, Hollan criticized Peterson and the school board for seeking his resignation.

He pointed out that Peterson had made that request before several points of concern had even been disclosed to him.

Those points included:

Feelings by the school board that Hollan was pitting the staff against it and was undermining its authority by personally buying items and donating them to the school to create the perception the board would not.

People had overheard Hollan saying he was doing everything he could to protect the day care.

He was causing tension that had never been present before.

He was making decisions and taking action without going through the proper channels.

Hollan suggested Peterson and the board had failed to provide him with due process to rebut the assertions, which he claimed were based on “rumors and hearsay,” or failed to follow established board policies.

“For the record, I wish to document that I have had no personnel evaluation since I started in this position,” said Hollan, who is in his second year as the elementary school’s principal.

He said that violated school policy and his contract as a probationary administrator.

Another key point, a charge of harassment, had been investigated by the school’s attorney, who had determined the incidents cited had not risen to the level of harassment.

Hollan suggested those accusations came from a non-academic employee upset after Hollan parked in a parking space the employee considered his own, although the school has no designated parking spaces except for drivers with a handicap placard.

More than a dozen people spoke to the issue during the public portion of the meeting.

Most supported a statement in support of Hollan presented by the teaching and support staff, but some agreed with the call for resignation.

Hollan said after the meeting he appreciated the support and felt the next step would be up to Peterson and the school board.

“I’ve already said what I’m going to do,” he said.

School board president Ashley Sweibohmer declined to comment, while Peterson said the board would now need to determine its next move.

He said if the board decided to terminate Hollan it would need to notify him by May 15. That is five days after the board’s next scheduled meeting on May 10, so a special meeting might be necessary.

Peterson declined to comment on any of the specific topics Hollan raised, saying they touched on personnel issues.

