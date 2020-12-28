 Skip to main content
Motorists asked to park off street
Motorists asked to park off street

 DAVID HOTLE

With a winter storm possibly entering the area Tuesday which the National Weather Service predicts could bring between 3 and 8 inches of snow to the area, the city is asking people to park their vehicles off the streets to give plow trucks room to move. Communications manager Kevin Jenison said this is most important in residential areas where streets are narrower. He encourages people to do whatever they can to allow plow trucks to do their work safely. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the area from noon Tuesday to noon Wednesday. 

