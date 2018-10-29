MUSCATINE — It's still the Muscatine Independent Film Festival, but the venue has changed.
The festival, in its fifth year, will be at the new Merrill Hotel in downtown Muscatine and last Nov. 9 through Nov. 11. The hotel opened in April and features three ballrooms on the sixth floor where films will be shown.
"It's like RAGBRAI or something," film director Chad Bishop said. "We're setting the stage to welcome filmmakers from all over the country."
The festival showcases 42 various short films separated into category blocks. Blocks include Murder, Mayhem & More on Friday, Nov. 9; Comedy on Saturday, Nov. 10; and documentaries Sunday, Nov. 11.
Bishop said Muscatine is really what the festival is about and, in the past, the only thing that the festival was lacking was the venue. With filmmakers able to stay in the same location as the screenings, Bishop thinks this will encourage visitors to explore the downtown area and visit again, and may inspire more locals to have a "staycation."
"I'm not saying this is for everybody, but people might not know what they're interested in," Bishop said.
The film blocks allow festival goers the chance to watch a film genre they might not otherwise go for.
"You can try a little bit of everything," Bishop said.
The festival will also include films with connections to Muscatine, with "Man in Purple" about infamous Muscatine native Norman Baker who had an interesting life that included developing a supposed cure for cancer in the 1930s showing at 4 p.m. Nov. 10. Bishop directed the film that features about 40 Muscatine residents as actors or behind the scenes help. A "red carpet" after party will conclude Saturday night which Bishop wants to inspire future filmmakers or participants.
"In theory, you hope they will be bitten by the bug being on the red carpet," he said.
The documentary "Better Angels" that focuses on the potential of the U.S.-China relationship will be screened at 4 p.m. Nov. 11. Muscatine has had its own experiences with Chinese delegates including a Sister City in Zhending and even hosted now President Xi Jinping on two occasions.
Bishop said the festival "by design — front to back — is to engage the people of Muscatine."
"When these events take off, it encourages people to come back," he said.
