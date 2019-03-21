Tommy's Movies for Littles will present its first ever Kartoon Karnival starting at 2 p.m. Saturday at Sunrise Galleries, 114 E. 2nd St., Muscatine.
The show, for children ages 4-8 years old and their guardians, will feature classic cartoons including Superman, Bugs Bunny, Popeye, Woody Woodpecker and Felix the Cat.
Tickets are $5 each and may be purchased at the door. Popcorn, soda and other snacks will be available for purchase.
For more information, visit Tommy's Movies for Littles, all one word, on Facebook.
