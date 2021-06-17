Moving forward: Public Health encourages vaccination efforts

When looking at the demographics by race, 39% of white people, 17% of Black people, 33% of Asian people, 30% of Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islanders, and 15% of Native American or Alaska Native people have been vaccinated while those who fall under “Other Race” have the highest vaccination rate at 46%.

With the vaccination process continuing on, Williams said that it will be up to guidance from the CDC and Iowa Department of Public Health as to what will be done on the local level in regards to keeping COVID-19 case numbers low.

“We anticipate there will be booster vaccines offered in six to 12 months that we will be supporting throughout the county,” Williams said, “In the meantime, we are working with multiple community partners to create health equity through improved communications and mobile clinics that can go directly to populations in order to increase access to the vaccine for our county residents.”

As these efforts continue, other changes regarding how the county and the state deal with the ongoing pandemic are coming. This week, it was announced that Iowa would be shuttering all state-run Test Iowa sites on July 16. The reason for this has been cited as a drastic decrease in people coming in to be tested.