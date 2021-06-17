Moving forward: Public Health encourages vaccination efforts

MUSCATINE — For around a month now, the vaccination numbers for Muscatine County have remained at a little over 50%.
As of June 16, about 18,700 residents who are 12 years old or older have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. As such, Muscatine County has seen a shift in daily numbers.
“We have observed a consistent low number of new COVID-19 cases in our county,” Public Health Director Christy Roby Williams reported, “We believe the percentage of individuals fully vaccinated is supporting these lower case counts across our state.”
Not including residents age 11 and under, there is still about 27% of the county population that either still needs the vaccine or has yet to receive their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna. But even with the almost daily free vaccination clinics and vaccines available at all pharmacies, this percentage has yet to drastically change.
Williams was unable to provide specific reasons for why some residents of Muscatine County were still not vaccinated, nor could she provide demographic information for the county, although she was able to provide demographics for the state of Iowa.
According to these numbers, the age demographics with the highest vaccination are ages 40 and older, which have a 50% or higher vaccination rate. Ages 12 to 15 and 16 to 17 have the lowest percent rate at 27% and under.
When looking at the demographics by race, 39% of white people, 17% of Black people, 33% of Asian people, 30% of Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islanders, and 15% of Native American or Alaska Native people have been vaccinated while those who fall under “Other Race” have the highest vaccination rate at 46%.
With the vaccination process continuing on, Williams said that it will be up to guidance from the CDC and Iowa Department of Public Health as to what will be done on the local level in regards to keeping COVID-19 case numbers low.
“We anticipate there will be booster vaccines offered in six to 12 months that we will be supporting throughout the county,” Williams said, “In the meantime, we are working with multiple community partners to create health equity through improved communications and mobile clinics that can go directly to populations in order to increase access to the vaccine for our county residents.”
As these efforts continue, other changes regarding how the county and the state deal with the ongoing pandemic are coming. This week, it was announced that Iowa would be shuttering all state-run Test Iowa sites on July 16. The reason for this has been cited as a drastic decrease in people coming in to be tested.
“Testing has become much more accessible across Iowa,” Williams confirmed, “The state offered testing sites as a gap filler to high demand and low resources at a point of time in the pandemic. It was not a long-term nor sustainable approach for our state.”
To replace the test sites, the current plan is for the state to now provide free test kits for citizens to take home and do on their own. For those who don’t want or are unable to do an at-home test, non-state test sites such as pharmacies or retail testing sites as well as testing through a health care provider will continue to be available.
Williams added that while it may seem like the pandemic has reached its end, COVID-19 is still very much here and still negatively impacting lives. To prevent further damage, residents much continue making the effort to either get vaccinated or talk to others about getting vaccinated. Additionally, everyone should continue effective hand hygiene and stay home when sick while those who aren’t vaccinated should continue wearing masks when in close proximity to others.
“We need to keep a pulse on this communicable disease and how it is travelling throughout our communities in Iowa,” Williams said, “Our county, state and country must continue in a space of recovery and finding our new norm, which will likely always include COVID-19. We must move forward with a conscious effort for prevention while finding our purpose and reconnecting to our communities.”