Officials discussed long-term plans that include moving all of the district's preschool programs to Colorado School at Monday night's Muscatine School Board work session.
Essentially, the long-range plan involves moving all of the district's preschool programs to Colorado School; moving sixth grade from the two middle schools, Central and West, back to the elementary schools; an expansion of McKinley Elementary School; and the addition of a new science wing at the high school.
The board reviewed preliminary planning for establishing a proposed Early Learning Center at Colorado. Advantages would include the maximization of resources and the increasing of kindergarten readiness.
"I think we could do some really good things with kids," Dr. Jerry Riibe, School Superintendent, commented. "If it can all be consolidated, it would be a benefit for a lot of kids."
Riibe added the school district would continue to partner with area private preschool operations. It's hoped the cost of converting Colorado into an Early Learning Center can be held to under $500,000.
Riibe estimated the cost of adding a new science wing at Muscatine High School at $8 million and the cost of an anticipated renovation and expansion at McKinley Elementary School at $4 million. Proceeds from the one percent sales tax for school infrastructure needs would be used, and Riibe said private funding would be sought as well. The Building Fund currently has around $10 million, he said, but the downside is the proposed renovation of Muscatine Community Stadium will have to be delayed.
During the ensuing discussion, Riibe said the board has to make decisions about the district's aging buildings. Moving preschool operations to Colorado will free up space to move sixth grade classes to elementary schools, he said. "If we go the route of using Colorado, it gets us out of Central," he told the board. "We'll still have to do something at West. By doing these things, we could buy seven to 10 years."
Board Member Randy Naber, a retired elementary teacher, commented that moving sixth grade to the elementary schools would be good for the students and might help stem the open enrollment flow of students from Muscatine to smaller neighboring districts. "It's making us a school district the community will be proud of," said Naber. "By keeping our sixth graders in elementary, we may convince parents to not move kids to smaller districts."
No decisions were made Monday night, but the proposed timeline calls for construction projects to begin April 2019 and for the sixth grade to be relocated in the fall of 2020. Seventh and eighth grades would be housed at West, and Central, the district's oldest building and former high school, would likely be closed in the 2020-2021 school year, pending school board approval.
