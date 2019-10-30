MUSCATINE — With contract negotiations just around the corner at Muscatine Power and Water, around thirty union members attended Tuesday evening's meeting of the Board of Water, Electric, and Communications Trustees. Union member David Hurlbut spoke on behalf of the members of IBEW Local 55, asking the board to consider fairness in the wake of recent legislation that places restrictions on public union bargaining rights. "We've had a really good relationship that's worked out well," Hurlbut told the board.
The 2017 legislation, upheld by the Iowa Supreme Court last May, maintains the right of public unions to bargain for wages but not for insurance, hours, vacations, holidays, overtime pay, and health and safety concerns unless employers agree to negotiate those issues. Hurlbut said employees have worked overtime when needed to get the job done. "They're stepping up and doing their job," he said.
Contract negotiations are expected to begin next Monday, Nov. 4.
Modest rate increases expected
MP&W customers can expect to pay a little more for utility services next year and over the next ten years, according to next year's proposed budget and the ten year financial projections through 2029.
A previously announced 2% rate increase is scheduled for August 2020 with annual two percent increases through 2029 for customers of the Electric Utility. Projects for next year include nearly $6 million of capital improvements associated with the Corridor Revitalization Projects, beginning of a $10.2 million project to construct a new transmission line to supplement two existing lines that route to the south of Muscatine, and a $1 million upgrade of control systems at the three generating plants.
Annual rate hikes of 3-5% can be expected by water utility customers. Projects expected in 2020 include $638,000 of work in conjunction with the West Hill Sewer Separation Project, $100,000 of work associated with the Grandview Avenue Improvement Project, and $561,000 to repair and maintain the water tower located near Bidwell Road and the Highway 61 Bypass, aided by a recent $30,000 contest award to paint the tower with artwork representing Muscatine, designed by Laura Palmer. Capital expenditures are expected to total $8.6 million over the next five years, but no new borrowing is anticipated through the ten year period.
Cable television rates for communications utility customers will continue to be driven primarily by increases demanded by programmers. Internet pricing is expected to remain stable. The Fiber to the Home Project, now 47% complete, is expected to be fully completed in August 2020. Capital improvements of $11 million over the next five years include completion of the Fiber to the Home Project. The bank loan for the project is anticipated to be paid off in 2022, and no additional borrowing is expected.
The board received and placed on file the ten year financial projections. A Nov. 26 public hearing was set for the proposed budgets.
Financial report
All three utilities have outperformed their respective budgets for the year through September.
Loss of $3,651,347 was budgeted for the electric utility. Instead, profit of $986,653 was posted for a closing balance of $65,801,000 and no debt.
Profit of $236,770 was budgeted for the water utility, but the actual profit was $420,312 for a closing balance of $5,772,000 and debt of $14,525,000.
Profit of $1,332,256 was budgeted for the communications utility, but actual profit was $1,659,424 for a closing balance of $8,803,000 and debt of $14,749,000.
In other business
The board ratified September expenditures and transactions totaling $10,786,431.
