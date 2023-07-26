Due to a couple of unexpected incidents, some Muscatine residents found themselves dealing with water discoloration issues during the afternoon and evening hours of Monday, July 24.

“(The situation) got a little messier than we hoped,” Ryan Streck, Muscatine Power and Water (MPW) director of utility service delivery said. “We really want people to understand that this was out of the ordinary, and that we take a lot of pride in the quality of our water.”

At 1:50 p.m., MPW gave notice to its customers on its Facebook page that it was aware of the water discoloration issues that were impacting some customers.

It was thought that this was due to a water main break that had occurred at East 8th and Spring Street, which had already undergone repairs. MPW had the break repaired by early Monday morning, Streck said.

“We called the whole crew in at around midnight, and we were able to get that main repaired. Once it was repaired, we flushed the area so that any discoloration was cleared up before it could get out to people’s homes,” he said. “That all got done by about 5 a.m.”

As is typical for MPW’s late night/early morning crews, the team that had worked on the repair were then allowed to go home and rest. Later in the morning, a private contractor near UnityPoint Trinity — Muscatine, struck a 10-inch water main.

“They had lost a whole bunch of water. They were able to control it and get it shut off and repaired, but they let us know about it,” Streck said. “However, we weren’t able to go out there and flush the area clear like we usually do.”

Instead of contacting MPW office directly, the private contractor had tried to contact one of MPW’s foreman, not knowing that the foreman had been called out the night before. The contractor decided to then leave a message about the situation on the foreman’s phone.

“The contractor had done a great job in calling us, we just didn’t have anybody awake to answer their phone,” Streck said. “It was just one of those cases where we didn’t know right away, so we couldn’t take normal precautions to clear the water in time.”

Once customers began reaching out in the early afternoon about water discoloration, MPW crews began flushing out fire hydrants within the area of the first water break but did not yet understand the cause of the sudden discoloration.

“You had this big loss of water, probably two-to-three thousand gallons of water a minute, and no way to flush that main and make it clear. We started getting calls in the afternoon, and we were thinking ‘this doesn’t make any sense,'” Streck said. “But once we got that phone call and learned there was another main break, we suddenly understood.”

Streck noted that with the break happening in a busy part of town and with customers using additional water due to the heat, this caused the discoloration to spread even faster.

“It took a lot of flushing last night to get everything cleared up," he said.

Streck also took a moment to thank the MPW crews for their efforts.

“They are so responsive,” he said. “We never have trouble getting the whole crew in. They work well together, and we get these things fixed and cleaned up in two to three hours usually. It’s just a great group that keeps the water flowing day and night.”

Streck said the water is still safe to use in these situations and that while it may be affected by a build-up of manganese and iron in the pipes, it isn’t contaminated by anything dangerous. Additionally, customers can flush their water themselves to clear it up.

For any MPW customers who are still noticing abnormal discoloration in their water after 15-20 minutes of flushing it, they are encouraged to call MPW Customer Service at 563-263-2631 for further system flushing assistance, making sure to select option 3.

Boating bounces back on the Great Salt Lake after record snowfall