MPW announces solar field being planned for environmentally friendly energy

MUSCATINE — Planning is underway to bring more environmentally friendly energy production to Muscatine.

Doug White, Muscatine Power and Water's director of Power Production and Supply, updated the Board of Water, Electric, and Communications Trustees Tuesday evening about preliminary planning to build a new gas fired power plant, retire existing coal fired plants, and install a massive solar field.

The proposed 30 megawatts solar field would be constructed in the Grandview Avenue Well Field. White said MP&W is working with a consultant to put a request for proposals together, and the system is anticipated to go online by December of 2023.

"There's not a lot of blueprints for these programs right now," White told the board.

White reported Stanley Consultants of Muscatine has been hired to investigate options for the proposed gas fired, combined heat and power plant projected to go online in 2028. White said Stanley is being asked if buildings and any equipment from coal fired plants 7, 8, and 8A, scheduled for retirement, can be reused. Preliminary design for the new plant should be completed in the third quarter of 2022, White said.