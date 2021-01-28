MPW announces solar field being planned for environmentally friendly energy

MUSCATINE — Planning is underway to bring more environmentally friendly energy production to Muscatine.
Doug White, Muscatine Power and Water's director of Power Production and Supply, updated the Board of Water, Electric, and Communications Trustees Tuesday evening about preliminary planning to build a new gas fired power plant, retire existing coal fired plants, and install a massive solar field.
The proposed 30 megawatts solar field would be constructed in the Grandview Avenue Well Field. White said MP&W is working with a consultant to put a request for proposals together, and the system is anticipated to go online by December of 2023.
"There's not a lot of blueprints for these programs right now," White told the board.
White reported Stanley Consultants of Muscatine has been hired to investigate options for the proposed gas fired, combined heat and power plant projected to go online in 2028. White said Stanley is being asked if buildings and any equipment from coal fired plants 7, 8, and 8A, scheduled for retirement, can be reused. Preliminary design for the new plant should be completed in the third quarter of 2022, White said.
MP&W officials are also being open in communicating with environmental activists following the Dec. 17 board meeting when representatives of Clean Air Muscatine, the Sierra Club, and the Humane Society of the United States said renewable energy would be a better and more cost effective choice in the long run and asked for more transparency. General Manager Gage Huston advised the board Tuesday evening that positive conversations are ongoing with the Sierra Club. And White said meetings with Clean Air Muscatine will take place, and a presentation will be made to Muscatine's Rotary Club in March.
"This is a milestone we're working through right now," White told the board. "This is going to impact Muscatine for decades. We're committed to diversifying our fuel sources."
FTH UPDATE
The Fiber to the Home Project continues to make progress as expected, reported Erika Cox, Director of Customer and Technology Experience. "In the fourth quarter (of 2020), we did about 2,400 installs," said Cox. "I would like to thank customers for their patience."
Cox said an amended contract is being worked out with Georgia based Atlantic Engineering Group and should be presented at the board's Feb. 23 meeting. Final closeout of the project should be presented to the board in March or April, she added.
Cox also reported the MP&W webpage has been updated, and the lobby has reopened to customer traffic.
SECURITY THREAT
A cyber security threat in December that impacted commercial and government organizations around the world did not gain a foothold at Muscatine Power and Water, Huston reported. The threat involved SolarWinds and their IT performance monitoring program, Orion. "Thankfully we don't use the Orion product," Huston told the board. "We had used a different SolarWind product that had not been identified as a threat."
"We've started to kick off some of our security awareness training with the new year," Brandy Olson, director of Legal, Regulatory, and People Services reported later in the meeting. "Phishing is really the greatest threat to the utility."
FINANCIAL REPORT
MP&W started the new year on solid financial footing. "All three utilities did well (in 2020)," reported Mark Roberts, director of Finance and Administrative Services. "All the crazy things with COVID and so on, it's pretty close to what we had budgeted."
The Electric Utility did not meet budget in December. Net income of $366,913 was expected, but instead a loss of $976,839 was posted. But for the year, income of $4,038,985 far outpaced the budgeted $2,573,601.
"Overall, a good year, partly driven by lower pension costs," Roberts said.
The Electric Utility closed out 2020 with $58.1 million cash on hand, $6 million ahead of budget. "We're starting 2021 ahead of the game," Roberts said.
The Water Utility's December profit of $32,015 fell short of the budgeted $48,260, but for the year the actual profit of $808,776 exceeded the budgeted $646,471 with a closing cash balance of $4.2 million.
"That's better than what we had planned," Roberts said.
A December profit of $346,516 far exceeded the budgeted $88,851, but the year's profit of $926,290 fell short of the budgeted $1,986,243, largely due to depreciation. Closing cash on hand was $6.4 million. "That's much better than what we had budgeted," Roberts said.
"I'd say overall, congratulations on the year," commented board member Steven Bradford.
The board did approve expenditures and transactions for December totaling $13,122,392.