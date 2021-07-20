MPW begins "Powering the Future" plan, promises a natural gas unit by 2028

“There is a lot of technology going into renewable energy, with a lot of possibilities in the future,” Stanley said, “If MPW builds a gas plant, we are then stuck with it. Their plan for a solar field is welcome, but will only take us to 12 percent renewable energy, not 100 percent.”

At this time, it looks like MPW is moving ahead with current plans. Huston, however, still assured that the company is still working towards the goal of becoming carbon-neutral by 2050, a goal that is seen as “very feasible” and is on MPW’s horizon. For the moment, Huston felt it was important to continue focusing on a balanced approach, prioritizing both sustainability and affordability without compromising one or the other.

Although the “Powering the Future” project may take several years to implement, Huston said that providing reliable and affordable energy to MPW’s customers during this transition continues to be one of the company’s biggest priority. Taking care of the staff that would also be going through this transition is also a big priority.

“One of the things that sometimes gets lost in these goals is the staff involved in the shutting down of these coal units. There are folks who have dedicated their careers to this utility and this community that are going to be impacted by this. As we work through this transition, the staff at the power plant remain extremely important to this community in keeping those units running while we still need them. We’re going to continue investing in these units while they’re still in service so that they can support the system until we make that transition to gas,” he said.

