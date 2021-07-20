MPW begins "Powering the Future" plan, promises a natural gas unit by 2028

MUSCATINE – A shift is currently happening at Muscatine Power and Water (MPW), where after nearly five decades of using coal-power, the company is looking at switch to what would be a combination of natural gas and renewable energy.
This month, MPW will be proposing a plan for a 30 Megawatt solar field near its water facility. Additionally, the company is expected to retire its coal-fired units and replace them with a natural gas unit by 2028. Both of these moves are part of MPW’s “Powering the Future” plan, a strategy that is meant to cut down on MPW’s emissions while also doubling the renewable energy that the company produces, growing the amount from 5.5 percent to 12 percent.
“Last year, we embarked on a broad strategic planning initiative, and one of the strategies that we developed as part of that plan related to this Powering the Future initiative,” Gage Huston, General Manager of MPW said, “(This plan) was based on a balanced approach to our power supply, where we look at four fundamental factors. These are reliability, affordability, flexibility and sustainability.”
Huston said that he believed these current plans would have the perfect balance needed that would allow for progress to be made towards the company’s environmental goals while also allowing MPW to keep prices fair. Additionally, the gas unit that the company is looking at would be able to serve multiple functions.
“It’s a combined heat and power system, and it’s a very efficient process,” Huston explained, “It makes electricity, but then it also reuses some of the heat that would normally be lost, and it’s able to be used to make process steam. We’re lucky enough to have a customer with a process steam demand that we’ve been working with for over 20 years, and that’s been a really positive and mutually beneficial relationship for all of our electric customers.”
Additionally, it is possible for the gas unit to later be converted into a hydrogen unit if natural gas production were to no longer be an option at some point in the future. This is something that MPW would make sure was an option for its gas unit.
“It’s been recognized that all of the gas-fired assets and the dispatchability of these units are very valuable to the system. So, if you can find a way to power them with renewable hydrogen, that’s a best case scenario,” Huston said.
As for the solar field, MPW is already working with a selected bidder to negotiate a formal power purchase agreement. Then, the company will be submitting an application to MISO (Midcontinent Independent System Operator) so that they can get an evaluation of the project.
“We’re on track to get that submitted,” Huston said. MPW is working on a new customer participation program for the Powering the Future project, which will focus on larger industrial customers that also have goals regarding renewable energy, while also covering the additional cost premium for the new system. “We feel this could be a good win-win, where we add more renewables to our portfolio while also fitting with their corporate goals.”
There are, however, some groups such as Clean Air Muscatine (CLAM) that are criticizing these plans, and would much rather see a bigger immediate shift towards renewable energy instead of simply replacing coal with gas.
“This option is even less fleshed out than large scale solar, wind or geothermal units today,” CLAM Renewable Energy Advocate Freedom Malik said, “There is no indication that hydrogen gas is going to be producible in any industrial fashion, economically, anytime in the past decade. (MPW) cannot reasonably predict when hydrogen would become a viable possibility.”
When asked about these criticisms, Huston said, “In our analysis… what gets really expensive is trying to replace the entire system with all renewables. When you don’t have those back-up resources that you can dispatch, then you have to rely on a significant increase in renewables plus battery storage, and that’s when the costs really start to add up.” As such, a full transition to a renewable system does not seem feasible to MPW at this time.
For her counterpoint, CLAM Board President Sandy Stanley said that while CLAM understood the immediate expense of replacing an infrastructure, the current plan that MPW has would not get the Muscatine community to zero CO2 production. Instead, CLAM is encouraging MPW to do an “all source” request proposal to in order to see what other option beyond a gas plant are available.
“There is a lot of technology going into renewable energy, with a lot of possibilities in the future,” Stanley said, “If MPW builds a gas plant, we are then stuck with it. Their plan for a solar field is welcome, but will only take us to 12 percent renewable energy, not 100 percent.”
At this time, it looks like MPW is moving ahead with current plans. Huston, however, still assured that the company is still working towards the goal of becoming carbon-neutral by 2050, a goal that is seen as “very feasible” and is on MPW’s horizon. For the moment, Huston felt it was important to continue focusing on a balanced approach, prioritizing both sustainability and affordability without compromising one or the other.
Although the “Powering the Future” project may take several years to implement, Huston said that providing reliable and affordable energy to MPW’s customers during this transition continues to be one of the company’s biggest priority. Taking care of the staff that would also be going through this transition is also a big priority.
“One of the things that sometimes gets lost in these goals is the staff involved in the shutting down of these coal units. There are folks who have dedicated their careers to this utility and this community that are going to be impacted by this. As we work through this transition, the staff at the power plant remain extremely important to this community in keeping those units running while we still need them. We’re going to continue investing in these units while they’re still in service so that they can support the system until we make that transition to gas,” he said.