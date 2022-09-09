MPW cuts the ribbon on the new Line 106 West Substation

Muscatine Power and Water (MPW) staff gathered Friday at the site of the new Line 106 West Substation, 2390 200th Street, for its ribbon cutting. This new power grid is said to be "historic" and will help provide residents with even more sustainable power.
Andrea Grubaugh
Reporter
