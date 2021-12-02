MPW discusses future projects with Board of Water, Electric and Communications

The trustees were also provided with an update on the water utility’s well capacity after a maximum flow test was conducted in November. The flow test is a new process and results give leadership the assurance that customer demand will be met. In January 2021 a sharp spike in water demand was reported from a large industrial customer. Later, after confirming high water usage would continue, the staff re-evaluated pumping capacity.

Staff also reported an MPW application for grant funding to complete an additional expansion of the fiber network. The state had issued a notice of funding in the amount of $200 million for continued expansion of broadband to unserved areas of the state. The grant allows for up to 60 percent of project costs. One area outside MPW’s existing system was selected for possible expansion. Even with the grant, the cost to serve the rural area will still be high and MPW has had discussions with Muscatine County to provide some level of support.

Utility staff has been monitoring other possible funding opportunities provided in the federal government’s infrastructure bill. The $1.2 billion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act allocates funding for a variety of areas that could apply to future MPW projects.

The board also learned of negotiations with Crown Media and NBC Universal have concluded with the renewal of both programming contracts.

