MPW discusses future projects with Board of Water, Electric and Communications

MUSCATINE – While Muscatine Power and Water has completed several projects during the last year designed to expend services, the Board of Water, Electric and Communications learned Tuesday that many other projects are coming in 2022.
During the board’s monthly meeting the 2022 operating budget was approved, which included several ongoing projects. The budget included the MPW Powering the Future initiative, expansion of the communication services footprint, and significant improvement projects being completed in conjunction with the city of Muscatine.
“Muscatine is embarking on a period of progress,” General Manager Gage Huston said. “Investments in utility infrastructure will secure Muscatine’s future growth and prosperity. These types of capital investments create an atmosphere that will attract business and industry while providing world-class utility services to residents for decades to come.”
The budget included funding for the completion a new 161 kV transmission line; support for the city’s Grandview Avenue Corridor Improvement Project; the expansion of fiber services to outlying neighborhoods; development of a new customer information system; and early expenditures to support the Powering the Future initiative.
During discussion, Ryan Streck, director of utility service delivery, reported the Utility’s Line 106 project, which adds transmission redundancy to utility transmissions, was progressing.
The trustees were also provided with an update on the water utility’s well capacity after a maximum flow test was conducted in November. The flow test is a new process and results give leadership the assurance that customer demand will be met. In January 2021 a sharp spike in water demand was reported from a large industrial customer. Later, after confirming high water usage would continue, the staff re-evaluated pumping capacity.
Staff also reported an MPW application for grant funding to complete an additional expansion of the fiber network. The state had issued a notice of funding in the amount of $200 million for continued expansion of broadband to unserved areas of the state. The grant allows for up to 60 percent of project costs. One area outside MPW’s existing system was selected for possible expansion. Even with the grant, the cost to serve the rural area will still be high and MPW has had discussions with Muscatine County to provide some level of support.
Utility staff has been monitoring other possible funding opportunities provided in the federal government’s infrastructure bill. The $1.2 billion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act allocates funding for a variety of areas that could apply to future MPW projects.
The board also learned of negotiations with Crown Media and NBC Universal have concluded with the renewal of both programming contracts.