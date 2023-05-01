As Muscatine Power and Water’s (MPW) fiber network continues to expand, the company plans to provide both current and future customers with as much information as possible through educational and interactive means.

At the April Board of Water, Electric and Communications Trustee’s meeting, it was announced that from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, the day before MPW’s groundbreaking event for its fiber network expansion project, the company would hold its first “Get Smart … Hub Night” open house.

“During our transition to fiber optic service, we had great success with Fiber Fun Nights, where customers visited with our staff about their services and available features,” Erika Cox, director of customer and technology experience, stated during the meeting, “and we hope that Get Smart … Hub Nights can provide the same up close and personal experience.”

Although the SmartHub service launched in February, MPW is still encouraging those who haven’t signed up for it to do so as soon as possible. Through SmartHub, MPW customers can access their account through their computer or through the mobile app, allowing them to more easily pay bills, manage accounts and view their usage history, among other things.

Customer service and help desk representatives will attend the event to answer questions and demonstrate how both the service and the app can be used. Those interested in “Get Smart … Hub Night” are encouraged to RSVP by calling 563-263-2631 and selecting either option 2 or option 3.

Related to this new event, MPW General Manager Gage Huston emphasized MPW’s focus not just on meeting its growth and efficiency goals but also to keep its customers in the loop as MPW continues to provide excellent customer service.

“By focusing on employee development, infrastructure improvements, customer service initiatives and sustainable power generation, MPW will create a future for the community that is both economically and environmentally sound,” Huston said.

In addition to going over the planned early-May events, another part of the meeting was spent going over MPW’s 2022 audited financials, led by the company’s auditor, Eide Bailly. During his presentation, both Bailly and Huston confirmed that these reported results have further assured that “MPW’s procedures are in line with industry best practices and support our commitment to transparency”.

Following the report, the trustees accepted and placed the 2022 audit for water, electric and communications utilities on file. Residents interested in seeing the audited financials can do so by going to the MPW website once the financials are posted.

Mark Roberts, director of finance and administrative services, presented the March financial results to the trustees, which saw a change in net position of negative $403,000, a net loss that was $318,000 worse than was budgeted. Roberts noted that this was due to continued low electric wholesale market prices.

Looking ahead to May, Roberts then reported that during this month, the Energy Adjustment Clause would be just over half a cent per kilowatt hour, or $0.00519/kWh. According to him, this is a partial result of the “reduced ability to produce margins on the energy MPW sells into the MISO market and generating unit outages.”