MPW honors local first responders with decorative painted hydrants

MUSCATINE — In honor of National First Responders Day on Oct. 28, the team at Muscatine Power and Water decided to do something extra.

MPW staff, firefighters, police officers and others gathered outside the Public Safety Building for a brief dedication ceremony for two fire hydrants painted by an artist to honor first responders.

“We’re taking the opportunity this year to do a special recognition for ... all the public safety professionals in Muscatine,” Gage Huston, MPW general manager, said.

“At MPW, we have crews that head out into emergencies all the time, in sometimes nasty conditions, to restore service to customers,” he said. “It’s something we’re very proud of, but none of them are ever faced with running into a burning building or faced with a situation where they might have a gun pointed in their direction. These first responders protect us, and we’re lucky to have them.”

The two brand new decorative fire hydrants were commissioned by MPW and painted by local artist Chris P. Anderson, who has painted several other area murals. Anderson said he spent about two weeks painting each hydrant.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to use my art for such an awesome purpose,” Anderson said. “I hope when you (local first responders) look at these hydrants, you remember that there is more to them than what you see, much like what you do to help our community.”

The fire hydrant painted black and blue is in honor of the local police department, while the other sports red and blue in honor of the fire department, Huston said.

City Administrator Carol Webb shared her gratitude to first responders and also some facts.

According to the data Webb provided, in 2021 the Muscatine Police Department responded to over 19,000 calls for service while the Fire Dept/EMS responded to over 5,700 calls, handling situations such as structure fires, trash and vehicle fires, strokes, seizures, injuries, animal welfare, thefts, robberies and assault.

“The times when I’ve had an occasion to observe first responders in action, I am struck by how committed they are and how compassionate they are toward those in need,” Webb said. “I am so grateful that we have the caliber of first responder personnel that we do. Not only do they serve and protect, but they do so with the utmost integrity.”

Not many people can understand or empathize with the things first responders face — “burdens that few of us will ever fully understand,” Huston said. He also thanked first responders for their sacrifices, whether it’s time with their families or risking their lives.

Also included in the dedication ceremony was a brief prayer from Tom Berryman, who serves as chaplain for both the police and fire departments.