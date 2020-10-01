MPW loffers rebates for electric vehicle purchases

MUSCATINE — Muscatine Power and Water is going to the streets with plans to incorporate more renewable energy into its operations.
General Manager Gage Huston presented plans during Tuesday evening's meeting of the Board of Water, Electric, and Communications Trustees to offer rebates to MP&W customers on new electric vehicle purchases and to install two new charging stations downtown. "The utility will continue to explore ways to support the growth of electric vehicle usage in Muscatine and be responsive to customer needs," said Huston.
Several rebate possibilities are available, up to five $1,500 rebates to be awarded to qualifying electric utility customers for the purchase of a new electric vehicle. "It could really drive a decision if somebody is on the fence," Huston told the board. "We want to see more EVs on the streets."
Huston also announced a charging station will be installed at the Musser Public Library, and a second station will be installed within three blocks of the intersection of Second Street and Iowa Avenue. "We're trying to find a spot that's convenient but not real busy," he said.
The EV initiatives are guided by a stakeholders group of business and industry representatives and funded largely by grants from a nationwide legal settlement with Volkswagen, Huston said. For more information about the EV rebate programs, go to https://www.mpw.org/utilities/energy-smarts/electric-vehicle-power or call MP&W's Energy Services Advisor Paul Burback at (563)-262-3221.
Fiber to Home update
In spite of the harsh winter, a pandemic, and the derecho windstorm, Muscatine Power and Water's Fiber to the Home project is making good progress, reported Erika Cox, MP&W's director of customer and technology experience. "August was a fantastic month," said Cox, the project sponsor. "It was our best month on record," she told the board.
Toward the end of September, over 8,100 customers had been converted to the all-fiber network. That's 75% of all customers, Cox said. She added the current concern is with splicing. "Splicers will be accessing yards and gates and working at the cable box on the outside of the house," said Cox. "If splicing is going on in your neighborhood, it really helps us for customers to keep pets indoors and leave gates unlocked."
Cox reported the project is on track to complete all customer conversions in the first quarter of 2021. When board member Steven Bradford asked if the project contractor, Georgia based Atlantic Engineering Group, would seek more money at the project's conclusion, Huston replied he didn't think so. "At least, that's my perspective," he said. "Mine too," added Brandy Olson, MP&W's director of legal, regulatory, and people services.
Financial report
MP&W's electric and water utilities are performing significantly over their budgets, but not the communications utility, where profits of $185,006 for August and $1,328,355 for the year through August were budgeted, but actual respective profits of $103,250 and $355,168 were posted. Mark Roberts, director of finance and administrative services, commented that the effects of implementing new depreciation calculations were hitting the bottom line, and recent debt refinancing wasn't being felt yet. "It's tougher for them to hit budget because of depreciation change," Roberts told the board. "We did the refinancing, but the figures don't reflect that yet."
The electric and water utilities doubled their expected performances. The electric utility's budgeted profits for August and for the year through August were $696,225 and $2,598,030, but actual profits were $1,527,771 and $5,361,804. The water utility's budgeted profits for August and the year through August were $69,793 and $397,581, but actual profits were $151,528 and $730,454.
In other business
- The board ratified expenditures and transactions for August totaling $9,158,727.
- The board approved a contract increase of $14,284 for the CCR Landfill Partial Cover Project and approved the final contract cost of $1,072,844, coming in below the budgeted $1,223,000.
