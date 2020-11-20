MPW moves toward renewable energy production

MUSCATINE — The strategic plan for 2021 that was adopted Tuesday evening by Muscatine Power and Water's Board of Water, Electric, and Communications Trustees anticipates conversion to a gas-fired plant and renewable energy production and expanded services to customers.

Plans call for shifting from coal fired generation to a new gas fired plant, expected to begin operation in 2028, and installation of solar collectors in the Grandview Avenue well field.

"This will be one of the biggest strategies the electric utility has faced in its transition," General Manager Gage Huston told the board.

The strategic plan also calls for expanding services to promote electric vehicle technology, expansion of territory for the communications utility, and investigation of expansion options for the water utility. "We've already started to weave these strategies into our operations," Huston said.

Huston said local control, reliability and safety, and investment in infrastructure have been key hallmarks of Muscatine's public utility service, dating to the establishment of the water utility in 1900.

"Over 120 years, I think those driving forces hold as much now as they did back then," he said. "I get compliments all the time from the public about the service we're providing."