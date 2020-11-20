MPW moves toward renewable energy production

MUSCATINE — The strategic plan for 2021 that was adopted Tuesday evening by Muscatine Power and Water's Board of Water, Electric, and Communications Trustees anticipates conversion to a gas-fired plant and renewable energy production and expanded services to customers.
Plans call for shifting from coal fired generation to a new gas fired plant, expected to begin operation in 2028, and installation of solar collectors in the Grandview Avenue well field.
"This will be one of the biggest strategies the electric utility has faced in its transition," General Manager Gage Huston told the board.
The strategic plan also calls for expanding services to promote electric vehicle technology, expansion of territory for the communications utility, and investigation of expansion options for the water utility. "We've already started to weave these strategies into our operations," Huston said.
Huston said local control, reliability and safety, and investment in infrastructure have been key hallmarks of Muscatine's public utility service, dating to the establishment of the water utility in 1900.
"Over 120 years, I think those driving forces hold as much now as they did back then," he said. "I get compliments all the time from the public about the service we're providing."
The board also approved the 2021 budgets for the electric, water, and communications utilities that were reviewed during the Oct. 27 board meeting.
COVID-19 update
The surge in COVID-19 is impacting MP&W's staffing and customer service, Huston reported. "As with a lot of employers, we have a lot of employees out on quarantine," Huston told the board during Thursday evening's virtual meeting.
Huston said some office staff is working from home. Access to the lobby is by appointment only, but the drive up window remains open.
Financial report
The financial figures reviewed by the board aren't as dismal as they first appear, according to Mark Roberts, Director of Finance and Administrative Services. Roberts told the board the numbers for October reflect depreciation that was taken in anticipation of retiring Power Plant 28 and depreciation of older water meters.
"It was a reasonably good month," Roberts said.
The October budgets called for a loss of $1,034,346 for the electric utility and profits of $78,545 for the water utility and $224,945 for the communications utility. The actual bottom lines were a loss of $33,924 for the electric utility, loss of $6,568 for the water utility, and profit of $84,806 for the communications utility.
The figures look more positive for the year to date through October. Budgeted profits for the electric, water, and communications utilities were $1,897,334, $538,529, and $1,744,187. The respective actual profits were $6,125,729, $802,692, and $494,170.
Fiber to home, closed sessions
Only 1,500 of the communications utility's 10,800 customers remain to be converted to fiber service, reported Erika Cox, Director of Customer and Technology Experience. "Our goal is to work hard through December to get as many of those installed as we can," Cox told the board.
Planned maintenance procedures as bandwidth is expanded has sometimes resulted in longer than anticipated outages.
"We are not planning any maintenance work through the rest of the year," Cox told the board.
But some issues with the communications utility are being discussed behind closed doors. The board went into closed session to review the Fiber to the Home project with legal counsel and to discuss renewal of local broadcast channel contracts.
In other business
- The board ratified expenditures and transactions totaling $10,040,948.
- The board accepted as complete the first phase of the Mississippi Drive Corridor Underground 69 Kilovolt Bank Project.
