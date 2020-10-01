MPW offers rebates for electric vehicle purchases

Fiber to Home update

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In spite of the harsh winter, a pandemic, and the derecho windstorm, Muscatine Power and Water's Fiber to the Home project is making good progress, reported Erika Cox, MP&W's director of customer and technology experience. "August was a fantastic month," said Cox, the project sponsor. "It was our best month on record," she told the board.

Toward the end of September, over 8,100 customers had been converted to the all-fiber network. That's 75% of all customers, Cox said. She added the current concern is with splicing. "Splicers will be accessing yards and gates and working at the cable box on the outside of the house," said Cox. "If splicing is going on in your neighborhood, it really helps us for customers to keep pets indoors and leave gates unlocked."

Cox reported the project is on track to complete all customer conversions in the first quarter of 2021. When board member Steven Bradford asked if the project contractor, Georgia based Atlantic Engineering Group, would seek more money at the project's conclusion, Huston replied he didn't think so. "At least, that's my perspective," he said. "Mine too," added Brandy Olson, MP&W's director of legal, regulatory, and people services.

Financial report