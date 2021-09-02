MPW Plant 1 to retire May 31, 2023

But retirement of Plant 1 will come with a human cost. Huston said it will involve elimination of 25 to 30 staff positions through retirements, attrition, and layoffs. "This decision for us is gut wrenching," Huston said. "We are looking at retraining and job placement services."

Eric Donald, a 13 1/2-year employee of MPW, spoke to the board representing employees. He said jobs are available in the field of renewable energy, but they don't pay as well. "The wages are nowhere comparable to what they are now," he told the board.

Retirement of Unit 9 by 2028 is an option under consideration, pending results of ongoing studies. The board approved environmental compliance strategies for Unit 9, ensuring the facility remains compliant while retaining flexibility to allow those studies for replacement resources to be completed in the coming year. Those resources include addition of local renewable sources, construction of a natural gas fired unit, and purchase of power from the grid. "Total reliance on just any one of those options puts Muscatine customers at more risk," Huston said. "We continue to pursue development of a diversified portfolio to balance reliability, affordability, flexibility, and sustainability."