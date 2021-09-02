MPW Plant 1 to retire May 31, 2023

MUSCATINE — The days are numbered for Muscatine Power and Water's oldest power generation facilities. During a meeting Tuesday night that lasted over three hours, the Board of Water, Electric and Communications Trustees approved retirement of Plant No. 1 effective May 31, 2023.
The three units power generators, along with Unit 9, are coal fired. Retiring Plant 1 is anticipated to reduce MPW's carbon emissions by at least 25% by 2024. An additional reduction of at least 65% is expected by the end of the decade if Unit 9 is replaced by a natural gas fired plant and solar collectors are located in the Grandview Avenue Well Field.
The retirement of Plant 1 is pending approval from Midwest Independent System Operator and contingent on a brand new 161 kilovolt transmission line being built into Muscatine. The line, now under construction, is expected to be in service in mid 2022.
Unit 7 went on line in 1960 when Robert D. Ray was Iowa's governor. "This project is one example we can use as we attempt to attract new industry to Iowa," Ray said at the time.
Gage Huston, MPW's current general manager, said Tuesday night that Plant 1 lived up to its billing, meeting industrial and residential needs. "Because of MPW's ability to provide reliable and affordable power, our community has a strong industrial presence that has created a robust economic environment," Huston said.
But retirement of Plant 1 will come with a human cost. Huston said it will involve elimination of 25 to 30 staff positions through retirements, attrition, and layoffs. "This decision for us is gut wrenching," Huston said. "We are looking at retraining and job placement services."
Eric Donald, a 13 1/2-year employee of MPW, spoke to the board representing employees. He said jobs are available in the field of renewable energy, but they don't pay as well. "The wages are nowhere comparable to what they are now," he told the board.
Retirement of Unit 9 by 2028 is an option under consideration, pending results of ongoing studies. The board approved environmental compliance strategies for Unit 9, ensuring the facility remains compliant while retaining flexibility to allow those studies for replacement resources to be completed in the coming year. Those resources include addition of local renewable sources, construction of a natural gas fired unit, and purchase of power from the grid. "Total reliance on just any one of those options puts Muscatine customers at more risk," Huston said. "We continue to pursue development of a diversified portfolio to balance reliability, affordability, flexibility, and sustainability."
But local environmental activists believe MPW's plans to reduce its carbon footprint don't go far enough. Jessica Brackett, President of Progress Muscatine, told the board that Iowa gets around half of its energy from renewables, but MPW gets only around 8%. "Even with the addition of your new solar, you will still be far behind," she told the board.
Brackett said MPW, under current planning, will run the risk of being stuck with "stranded assets," defined as equipment or resources that once held value or produced income but no longer do. Brackett criticized the board and media for not addressing the concept of stranded assets. "I can promise you this community will understand that," she said.
FINANCIAL REPORT
MPW's bottom line took a dip during July but remained solid for the year through July. "Finances for July were a little weaker than we expected," reported Mark Roberts, Director of Finance and Administrative Services. "That's generally due to power plant outages."
Indeed, the biggest financial hit came in the Electric Utility, where July profit of $184,122 was budgeted, but loss of $169,182 was sustained. For the year through July, loss of $3,666,325 was budgeted, but profit of $879,053 was posted.
July profit of $74,604 was budgeted for the Water Utility. Actual profit fell just short at $72,187. For the year to date through July, profit of $261,033 was budgeted, but profit of $637,645 was realized.
The Communications Utility was a bright spot. Loss of $10,274 was budgeted for July. Instead, profit of $137,602 was posted. For the year to date through July, loss of $150,736 was budgeted, but profit of $810,578 was posted.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
The board ratified payment of expenditures and transactions totaling $9,148,839.
The board approved a request to the Mayor and City Council to designate Oct.3-9, 2021 as Public Power Week. An Oct. 7 public event is being planned to take place at the proposed solar project site in the Grandview Avenue Well Field.