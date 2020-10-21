MPW reports disruption in service has been repaired

MUSCATINE — Muscatine Power and Water (MPW) reports that after a disruption caused by an issue with a piece of equipment in the network operating system, internet service and TV are again operating a full capacity.

On Tuesday night, MPW reported equipment problems. After it had been stabilized, the operating capacity was about half of normal. MPW engaged the equipment vendor's head engineer who worked onsite to fix the problem.

At 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, the service was fully restored.

If anyone is still not receiving service, they are asked to contact HelpDesk at 263-2631 option 2.

